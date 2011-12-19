Best Beauty Shorts of 2011

There are always a bevy of beauty shorts released each year, but during 2011 brands seemed to have upped their game. From Chanel’s “Shade Parade” to Dermablend’s Zombie Boy video, beauty brands are showcasing their new products in fun, innovative ways.

Below we round up our top picks from the year — enjoy the show!

Chanel Shade Parade

The genius behind this nail video for Chanel showcased the brand’s latest shades all doing a little dance routine on extremely coordinated fingers. No better way to show off new polish!



Dermablend’s Zombie Boy

Dermablend wowed us all with their video for their latest concealer, where a perfectly normal looking guy turned out to be Rico Genest, a.k.a Zombie Boy.

Kate Moss in Dior Addict

Kate Moss is an old pro at these beauty shorts, and starring in Dior’s Addict spot was no different. Whipping around Paris, swarmed by paparazzi is just a typical, yet always sexy, day in the life for Moss.



Keira Knightley in Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

There was plenty of buzz around this short when it first came out — when you put Keira Knightly in a skin tight jumpsuit on a motorcycle with a hot actor people will talk. Knightley toyed with our hearts perfectly, and the actor’s and obviously made us want Chanel Coco Mademoiselle.



Emma Watson in Lancome

Emma Watson’s first short for Lancome’s Tresor Midnight Rose features a bit of fantasy and bit of a love story — exactly what every girl lusts after, right?

Kate Moss in Rimmel London

Ms. Moss does it again, this time with her own Rimmel collection. In the short for her lipstick line, Moss causes all sorts of michief on set of her shoot — and looks damn good while doing so.



J’Adore Dior

Last but definitely not least, J’Adore Dior’s fragrance short featured their face, Charlize Theron, with some extra-special guest appearances by Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and Marlene Dietrich!

