The Best Beauty Shopping Websites You Need to Know About

When it comes to shopping for beauty products online, it’s easy to think that Sephora is the beginning and the end of the entire process. And while we love the almighty S, there are lots of other amazing online stores that you need to have bookmarked. So to inspire your shopping, we’ve rounded up the best beauty shopping websites that you really should know about. Get your credit cards ready—after all, the holidays are coming!

Space NK was truly revolutionary when it launched, and it continues to be one of our favorite online shopping destinations. It carries all our favorite high-end and niche brands, the site is beautifully designed and easy to use, and offers free (fast) shipping on every order. We also consider their loyalty program one of the best in the industry—don’t miss out if you’re a frequent online shopper. And if you’re looking for that special holiday something for the beauty-obsessed person in your life? Their incredible gift section will help you find the perfect present in just a couple clicks.

Don’t be fooled by the overly-hipster clothes in the window—UO has seriously stepped up its beauty game lately, and we are beyond impressed. With exclusive shades and kits from classic brands like Mario Badescu and Anna Sui, to up-and-coming labels like MAKE, it’s a fantastic mixture of cool and accessible products. Urban Outfitter’s shipping has improved dramatically over the last few years, and they offer free returns on everything—trying new brands has never been so easy!

Much as we love other beauty superstores, Ulta has always been our happy place—and their online store is even better. Carrying a mind-bending range of products from drugstore go-tos to high-end products, Ulta has fast shipping and zero-hassle returns. We especially love that they carry hair tools at every single price point in addition to products—and that their gift section is seriously second to none.

The ultimate in online beauty luxury, Violet Grey only carries the best of the best—so you never have to worry about buying a sub-par product again. Sleek, elegant and streamlined, Violet Grey carries a carefully curated mix of our favorite high-end brands (ahem, La Prarie) and the new classics (Sjal)—and shipping is reliably fast (and free when you spend over $75). We’re especially into their gift section, and specifically their supreme Crimson Red Gift Set ($65, Violet Grey) for this holiday season—because who doesn’t love the perfect red lipstick and nail polish? Their insightful, clever interviews and elegant editorials at The Violet Files are also not to be missed.

If you’re a skincare addict, you need to bookmark Dermstore immediately. Not only do they carry a truly mindblowing range of brands, but the site is arranged so that you can shop by issue or concern. The community of reviewers is active—so practically everything on the site, from hair care to tattoo cover-up, comes with a side of real-woman experience. And if you have questions, Dermstore has answers—not only is their customer service the best on the internet, but they have an expert advice section where skincare professionals answer the beauty questions you didn’t even know you had.

If you’re looking for something a little different (and don’t mind digging), Etsy has a bustling beauty section where you can find everything from small-batch vegan lip glosses to custom-blended essential oils. Bigger indie brands like Black Pheonix Alchemy Lab also use Etsy to sell limited run and one-off products, so make sure you look for your favorite labels. Shipping costs and return policies can vary by the seller, so it’s always good to check the reviews before buying—but once you do, you’ll definitely have something unique and interesting—which is amazing when it comes to holiday gifts!

When it comes to game-changing beauty products, everything good is coming out of Korea right now—and Soko Glam is your ultimate K-beauty shopping destination. Founder Charlotte Cho is also a licensed esthetician, so if she chooses to carry a product, it’s because it’s met her incredibly high standards—and it shows. Not only does the site carry an incredible range of makeup and skincare products (including this life-changing toner), you can also read detailed reviews of standout products on The Klog. Shipping is fast and secure, and they offer free returns and exchanges. If you’ve been looking to get into K-Beauty, this site is where you need to start.

This is the ultimate fragrance destination. At the risk of sounding like Stefon, this site has everything: every kind of fragrance you can possibly imagine, detailed reviews that are also really easy to understand, and a simple rating system showing where every fragrance falls on a masculine-feminine scale. Not only do they carry previously hard-to-find niche brands (Le Labo and Il Profumo being two of our favorites), they make making sense of the scents impossibly easy. And because the only real way to get to know perfumes is to try them, Lucky Scent also offers samples of every perfume they carry. Becoming a perfume genius has never been easier.

There’s no shortage of Korean Beauty shopping sites, but Peach & Lily is by far one of the most widely known. So much so, that every year, we wait with bated breath to see which brands will make their yearly Best of K-Beauty Awards. And if that weren’t enough, brand founder Alicia Yoon also launched a P&L in-house brand that’s bringing us one step closer to “glass skin.”

You don’t have to wait for the store’s anniversary sale to snag deals from top-selling, luxe beauty brands. On any given day, you’re bound to discover a totally underrated fragrance, marked-down cult favorite, or luxurious lipstick that somehow slipped your radar weeks before.

If most of your vanity is filled with British brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Jo Malone London, you’ll want to bookmark this UK-based online store, filled to the brim with products that are frequently name-dropped by celebs and promoted by influencers on the ‘Gram.

All caution goes out the window every time I find myself on this website basically drooling over the prettiest and fanciest beauty products of my dreams. From flower-infused masks to camera-ready bath salts, and super-sized candles, Net-a-Porter has everything you need to turn your bathroom into a beautiful spa.

This store was on the clean beauty wave long before everyone else. If wellness is your number one priority, everything sold here is carefully-curated; from plant-based skincare to daily supplements and pantry must-haves.

Follain also hand-picks everything in its online store, which is dedicated to highlighting high-performing, eco-conscious products, including its own namesake brand.