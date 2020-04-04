All of the Best Money-Saving Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

Retail therapy is always a welcome reprieve from the everyday stressors of life and right now, that couldn’t be more true. While I certainly don’t recommend blowing your entire budget on the non-essentials, who I am to say your beauty routine doesn’t count as a must-have at all times? With that being said, I see no reason to keep the best beauty sales for this week a secret.

While beauty juggernauts including Sephora and Ulta are always running daily deals that sometimes introduce us to products we’ve never heard of, sometimes, the best markdowns can be found on individual brand websites. And if they just so happen to carry cult favorites that rarely go on sale, it’s a unique opportunity to finally see if the hype is real.

In the case of this week’s markdowns, that includes Pixi‘s Glow Tonic and Perricone MD’s entire no-makeup makeup collection. Keep scrolling for the deets on these two and more.

It Cosmetics Friends & Family Event

From April 6-20 (11:59PM PST) while supplies last, get 20 percent off any $30+ purchase on ItCosmetics.com plus free shipping with the code TAKECARE20. And if you spend at least $75, a free Hello Cheekbones Contouring Duo Palette ($36 value) will be added to your purchase. Finally, there will also be select markdowns for up to 40 percent off.

Kate Somerville Friends & Family Event

From April 3-5, the entire Kate Somerville website is 20 percent off with the code FAM20. This is the perfect opportunity to add any of the brand’s iconic skincare solutions, including the best-selling ExfoliKate treatment, to your spring and summer arsenal.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Duo Deal

Now through this upcoming Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Jacobs Beauty wants shoppers to treat themselves to 40% off their shade of the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick and Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder ($48, $81 Value) on MarcJacobsBeauty.com. No video call filter needed when you’re wearing this dynamic duo.

Cover Fx Friends & Family Sale

From April 7-14, Cover FX’s limited-time Friends and Family sale will offer a 25 percent off discount sitewide with free shipping on all orders and a free Spotlight Loose Highlighting Powder on orders $65 or more.

Perricone MD No-Makeup Sale

From April 6-19, everything in Perricone MD’s best-selling no-makeup makeup range will be an impressive 40% off. It includes the Foundation Serum, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, concealer, lipstick, highlighter, and finishing powder. And right now, you can take advantage of Perricone MD’s Spring Sale, where everything on the brand website is 25 percent off with the code SPRINGSALE25 (exclusions apply).

PUR Buy Two, Get One Sale

From April 2-6, everything on the PUR website is buy two, get one free with the code PURB2G1. I personally recommend snagging the innovative foundation and concealer, available in a whopping 100 shades.

Pixi Friends & Family Sale

From April 1-8 with the code PIXIFAMILY20, get 20 percent off of anything on the Pixi by Petra website (except Pixi Pretties, gift sets, and sale items) and free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more. I’ll take two bottles of the Glow Tonic, please!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.