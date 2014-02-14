The Beauty Products the Professionals Swear By

Besides learning the best beauty tips and tricks backstage at Fashion Week, we also pick up on the products that the professionals swear by. Whether they’re as simple as pointed Q-tips or as elaborate as a hair detox system, the hair and makeup artists are quick to share their must-have products with us. Below are some of their favorites that you can use at home!

“A magnetic bobby pin holder. It’s my favorite! You can get it at Home Depot.” — Kevin Ryan, Hairstylist

“I can’t live without the Beauty Blender. It’s part of my team backstage. — Sarah Lucero, Makeup Artist



MORE: 10 Beauty Tips You Can Only Learn Backstage at Fashion Week

“I’ve been using a brand new product backstage that’s coming out later in the year: Bodifying Spray from Catwalk by TIGI. It has a really fine mist like a hairspray, so you can be really precise about where you put it.” – Nick Irwin, Hairstylist

“My Face Defender is my number one must-have product because when you’re working with different skin tones and everyone has to look finished and amazing, but they can’t look like they’re wearing yucky powder. This product is a crystal clear powder that works on everyone. So, instead of using a bunch of different powders, we just use this on everyone.” — Mally Roncal, Makeup Artist

“After a busy week like fashion week, your hair needs a detox. My supplement system combines 15 amazing ingredients for hair, skin, and nails, combined with a detoxification formula. You can take 2-6 a day and you’ll be left with shinier, stronger, longer locks. It’s like doing a cleanse, but for your hair.” — Angelo David, Hairstylist

MORE: 101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know

“Cuticle oil is my number one favorite thing to have on hand backstage. It hydrates the cuticle, but it also helps to set the polish on top of the nail.” — Tracylee, Manicurist

“Pointy Q-tips are definitely key backstage.” — Gucci Westman, Makeup Artist

“To keep a blowout going for days, use Tresemme Fresh Start Dry Shampoo. This should be a girl’s best friend throughout the week.” — Jamal Tadros, Hairstylist

“Estee Lauder Intensive Smoothing Hand Cream for the winter is the best, because you need to have moisturized hands. Everything dries and cracks and even your nails will crack like glass, so make sure you moisturize.” — Jin Soon Choi, Manicurist

MORE: 25 Best Places to Shop for Beauty Products

“I love the Bumble and bumble Prep. It’s something I use instead of water because it dries faster, so if I make a mistake and I need to redo the hair, I’ll dampen it with Prep instead of water. If a girl has bangs and she slept funny, she can just hit them with Prep and then redo them in the morning instead of having to start fresh.” — Jimmy Paul, Hairstylist

“I can’t live without my magic cream (a thick moisturizer concoction that she mixes herself) – the models even steal it from me.” – Charlotte Tilbury, Makeup Artist

“I’m all about the Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Colors, those are most adaptable for me. I’ll use them as a base for other colors or by themselves or mixed with liner, or I’ll add them to foundation to change the texture of the skin.” — Dick Page, Makeup Artist

Image via Imaxtree