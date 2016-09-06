StyleCaster
Share

25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now
25 Start slideshow

My sister and I joke that if the world were to end in a zombie apocalypse, we’d go to Walmart. Super-Walmart, specifically. The seemingly billion-square foot supercenter carries everything—furniture, LEGOs, refrigerators, bedding, and yes, beauty products.

MORE: 25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Target Right Now

Usually spanning about half a dozen aisles (depending on which Walmart you’re at), the beauty section is rife with top drugstore buys and oft-underrated brands. But first, a warning: The Target Effect—the phenomenon where you go in for a Tide To Go stick and end up spending $175 on shampoo, two bathing suits, a new TV, a winter coat, and half the nail polishes they carry—isn’t exclusive to Target.

MORE: 30 Beauty Products to Buy from ASOS Right Now

Ahead, the 25 best beauty products to scoop up at Walmart—and they’re all under $22.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette, $15.84; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water & Waterproof Makeup Remover, $6.96; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Real Techniques Core Collection Brush Set with 2-in-1 Case + Stand, $8.50; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $4.74; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation, $4.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer, SPF 30, $19.11; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lipstick, $9.38; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Mist & Set, $3; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

TRESemme Split Remedy Leave in Conditioning Treatment, $4.98; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Essie Nail Polish in Stylenomics, $8.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo, $5.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $3.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

CoverGirlClump Crusher Extensions by LashBlast Mascara Very Black, $6.25; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $9.39; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Remington CI9538 Large Pearl Ceramic Professional Curling Wand, $21.83; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, $17.01; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer, $4.93; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil, $19.58; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

e.l.f. Baked Eyeshadow Palette in California, $9; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Coconut Lime Body Scrub, $6.48; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Micro-Sculpting Serum, $15.92; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Flower That's So Kohl! Eyeliner in Black, $7.98; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

John Frieda Collection Frizz-Ease Extra-Strength Formula Hair Serum, $7.19; at Walmart

 

 

 

Photo: Walmart

 

Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, 25 count, Twin Pack, $8.06; at Walmart

 

 

Photo: Walmart

Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Deep Conditioner, $3.84; at Walmart

 

Photo: Walmart

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Outrageous Celebrity Pics from Burning Man

19 Outrageous Celebrity Pics from Burning Man
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share