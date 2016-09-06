25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now

My sister and I joke that if the world were to end in a zombie apocalypse, we’d go to Walmart. Super-Walmart, specifically. The seemingly billion-square foot supercenter carries everything—furniture, LEGOs, refrigerators, bedding, and yes, beauty products.
Usually spanning about half a dozen aisles (depending on which Walmart you’re at), the beauty section is rife with top drugstore buys and oft-underrated brands. But first, a warning: The Target Effect—the phenomenon where you go in for a Tide To Go stick and end up spending $175 on shampoo, two bathing suits, a new TV, a winter coat, and half the nail polishes they carry—isn’t exclusive to Target.
Ahead, the 25 best beauty products to scoop up at Walmart—and they’re all under $22.
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette, $15.84; at Walmart
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water & Waterproof Makeup Remover, $6.96; at Walmart
Real Techniques Core Collection Brush Set with 2-in-1 Case + Stand, $8.50; at Walmart
Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $4.74; at Walmart
Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation, $4.97; at Walmart
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer, SPF 30, $19.11; at Walmart
Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lipstick, $9.38; at Walmart
e.l.f. Cosmetics Makeup Mist & Set, $3; at Walmart
TRESemme Split Remedy Leave in Conditioning Treatment, $4.98; at Walmart
Essie Nail Polish in Stylenomics, $8.97; at Walmart
Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Shampoo, $5.97; at Walmart
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, $3.97; at Walmart
CoverGirlClump Crusher Extensions by LashBlast Mascara Very Black, $6.25; at Walmart
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $9.39; at Walmart
Remington CI9538 Large Pearl Ceramic Professional Curling Wand, $21.83; at Walmart
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, $17.01; at Walmart
Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer, $4.93; at Walmart
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil, $19.58; at Walmart
e.l.f. Baked Eyeshadow Palette in California, $9; at Walmart
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Coconut Lime Body Scrub, $6.48; at Walmart
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Micro-Sculpting Serum, $15.92; at Walmart
Flower That's So Kohl! Eyeliner in Black, $7.98; at Walmart
John Frieda Collection Frizz-Ease Extra-Strength Formula Hair Serum, $7.19; at Walmart
Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, 25 count, Twin Pack, $8.06; at Walmart
Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Deep Conditioner, $3.84; at Walmart
