25 Best Beauty Buys to Shop at Walmart Right Now

My sister and I joke that if the world were to end in a zombie apocalypse, we’d go to Walmart. Super-Walmart, specifically. The seemingly billion-square foot supercenter carries everything—furniture, LEGOs, refrigerators, bedding, and yes, beauty products.

Usually spanning about half a dozen aisles (depending on which Walmart you’re at), the beauty section is rife with top drugstore buys and oft-underrated brands. But first, a warning: The Target Effect—the phenomenon where you go in for a Tide To Go stick and end up spending $175 on shampoo, two bathing suits, a new TV, a winter coat, and half the nail polishes they carry—isn’t exclusive to Target.

Ahead, the 25 best beauty products to scoop up at Walmart—and they’re all under $22.