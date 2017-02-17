StyleCaster
The Best Under-$30 Products to Buy at Sephora This Weekend

by
Photo: ImaxTree

If you’re a beauty-product lover like we are, you’re already familiar with the joy that is Sephora’s newest arrivals, which, thankfully, happens all-month long, in-stores and online. But if the idea of navigating through the never-ending surplus of amazing new arrivals makes you feel like hiding under a blanket and scraping the last few drops out of your empty BB cream tube, then get excited, because we’ve just made your life a whole lot easier.

We’ve narrowed down the list of standout February arrivals to the best of the best, and kept them all under $30 (because our bank accounts could use some TLC, too). From Kat Von D’s bold liquid lipsticks to Estée Edit’s creamy, metallic eyeshadows, Sephora’s new loot is easily the best thing that 2017 has got going on right now. So read on for our February favorites, and then check back next month to see what’s new for March.

IGK Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray
IGK Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray

IGK Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray, $29; at Sephora

 

Photo: IGK
Skin Laundry Gentle Foaming Face Wash
Skin Laundry Gentle Foaming Face Wash

Skin Laundry Gentle Foaming Face Wash, $20; at Sephora

 

Photo: Skin Laundry
Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara

Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara, $29; at Sephora

 

Photo: Yves Saint Laurent
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24; at Sephora

 

Photo: Stila
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $30; at Sephora

 

Photo: Nars
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Kat Von D
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist

First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist, $18; at Sephora

Photo: First Aid Beauty
Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer
Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer

Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer, $21; at Sephora

Photo: Black Up
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner

Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Buxom
The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow
The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow

The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow, $24; at Sephora

Photo: The Estée Edit
Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon
Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon

Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon, $26; at Sephora

Photo: Trèstique
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow, $14; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment
Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment

Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Glamglow
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow, $21; at Sephora

Photo: Urban Decay
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner

Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner, $12; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

