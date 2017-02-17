The Best Under-$30 Products to Buy at Sephora This Weekend

If you’re a beauty-product lover like we are, you’re already familiar with the joy that is Sephora’s newest arrivals, which, thankfully, happens all-month long, in-stores and online. But if the idea of navigating through the never-ending surplus of amazing new arrivals makes you feel like hiding under a blanket and scraping the last few drops out of your empty BB cream tube, then get excited, because we’ve just made your life a whole lot easier.
We’ve narrowed down the list of standout February arrivals to the best of the best, and kept them all under $30 (because our bank accounts could use some TLC, too). From Kat Von D’s bold liquid lipsticks to Estée Edit’s creamy, metallic eyeshadows, Sephora’s new loot is easily the best thing that 2017 has got going on right now. So read on for our February favorites, and then check back next month to see what’s new for March.
IGK Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray
IGK Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray, $29; at Sephora
IGK
Skin Laundry Gentle Foaming Face Wash
Skin Laundry Gentle Foaming Face Wash, $20; at Sephora
Skin Laundry
Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara, $29; at Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24; at Sephora
Stila
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $30; at Sephora
Nars
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20; at Sephora
Kat Von D
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist, $18; at Sephora
First Aid Beauty
Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer
Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer, $21; at Sephora
Black Up
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner, $17; at Sephora
Buxom
The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow
The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow, $24; at Sephora
The Estée Edit
Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon
Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon, $26; at Sephora
Trèstique
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow, $14; at Sephora
Sephora
Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment
Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment, $24; at Sephora
Glamglow
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow, $21; at Sephora
Urban Decay
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner, $12; at Sephora
Sephora