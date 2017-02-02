The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Ulta This Month

You know the list of beauty products that you’ve had piled in your Ulta cart for over four months? You know, the pipe-dream list that you’ve been patiently saving up for every single day? Welp, we’re about to make things much harder on you, because Ulta has just released some seriously exciting products for the month of February, and because we’re enablers, we’ve gone ahead and picked out the best one for you. Oh, and did we mention they’re all under $20? (Sorry.)
Ulta, quite honestly, is the gift that just keeps on giving—or rather, the “gift” that utterly destroys your bank account every time you open its website. And although it’s very unlucky for your funds, Ulta’s monthly releases are essentially a godsend for your beauty obsession (it is totally necessary to have 10 pale-pink lipsticks, after all), and when you have shimmery highlighters, hydrating mists and toners, and insanely soothing masks, the miseries of 2017 seem a little less awful.
So in case you haven’t already skipped this part and gone straight to the goods, click through to see our favorite under-$20 products at Ulta to add to your cart this month, and then check back here next month to see what’s new for March. May your savings account rest in peace.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Double the Lip
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Double the Lip, $20; at Ulta
Photo:
Benefit Cosmetics
Botanics All Bright Soothing Eye Makeup Remover
Botanics All Bright Soothing Eye Makeup Remover, $6.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Botanics
E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Aqua Infused Blush & Bronzer
E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Aqua Infused Blush & Bronzer, $6; at Ulta
Photo:
E.l.f.
Soo Ae Cucumber Collagen Essence Mask
Soo Ae Cucumber Collagen Essence Mask, $3; at Ulta
Photo:
Soo Ae
J. Cat Beauty You Glow Girl Baked Highlighter,
J. Cat Beauty You Glow Girl Baked Highlighter, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
J. Cat Beauty
Treets Traditions Revitalising Ceremonies Mud Scrub
Treets Traditions Revitalising Ceremonies Mud Scrub, $16; at Ulta
Photo:
Treets Traditions
PÜR Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick
PÜR Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick, $18; at Ulta
Photo:
PÜR
Lano All Over Everywhere Multi-Cream
Lano All Over Everywhere Multi-Cream, $16.95; at Ulta
Photo:
Lano
Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade
Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
Makeup Revolution
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $11; at Ulta
Photo:
Estée Lauder
Andalou Naturals Clementine + C Illuminating Toner
Andalou Naturals Clementine + C Illuminating Toner, $12.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Andalou Naturals
Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal Eyeliner
Revlon ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal Eyeliner, $8.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Revlon
Urban Decay Cosmetics Travel Size All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Cosmetics Travel Size All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $15; at Ulta
Photo:
Urban Decay Cosmetics
Essence The False Lashes Mascara Dramatic Volume Unlimited
Essence The False Lashes Mascara Dramatic Volume Unlimited, $4.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Essence
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, $19; at Ulta
Photo:
Elizabeth Arden