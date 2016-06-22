25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Ulta Right Now

Ulta just might be the Zara of beauty: You stop in for one quick eyeliner refill and before you know it, you’ve filled your basket with half a dozen lipsticks, Urban Decay’s newest release, and some weird $5 butterfly-shaped eye mask that makes you look like you slept eight hours but scares the bejesus out of your boyfriend. But that doesn’t keep us from browsing (and, you know, adding to cart).

If you’re on the hunt for new products this summer (or just want to celebrate the start of a new season by blowing half your paycheck on your face), we’re certainly not going to stop you, either. Ahead, 25 awesome hair, skin, and makeup products from Ulta to get your hands on ASAP.