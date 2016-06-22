25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Ulta Right Now

Ulta just might be the Zara of beauty: You stop in for one quick eyeliner refill and before you know it, you’ve filled your basket with half a dozen lipsticks, Urban Decay’s newest release, and some weird $5 butterfly-shaped eye mask that makes you look like you slept eight hours but scares the bejesus out of your boyfriend. But that doesn’t keep us from browsing (and, you know, adding to cart).
If you’re on the hunt for new products this summer (or just want to celebrate the start of a new season by blowing half your paycheck on your face), we’re certainly not going to stop you, either. Ahead, 25 awesome hair, skin, and makeup products from Ulta to get your hands on ASAP.
Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara, $23; at Ulta
NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, $7.99; at Ulta
Capelli New York Metal Bobby Pins, $7; at Ulta
Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Body, $32; at Ulta
Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Chrome in Gunmetal, $9.99; at Ulta
It's Skin Butterfly Eye Mask Sheet, $5.50; at Ulta
Smashbox L.A. Lights Blush & Highlight Palette, $35; at Ulta
DevaCurl Low-Poo Delight Weightless Waves Mild Lather Cleanser, $44; at Ulta
It Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC+ Bronzer, $38; at Ulta
Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist, $16; at Ulta
Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner, $22; at Ulta
Renpure Coconut Water Hydrating Shampoo, $9.99; at Ulta
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer SPF 30, $24.64; at Ulta
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte in Bittersweet, $17; at Ulta
Drybar Lil' Lemon Drop Detangler Brush to Go, $10; at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Crème Color, $18; at Ulta
Crest 3D Professional White Strips, $44.99; at Ulta
Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick Exhibitionist, $21; at Ulta
Per-fekt 10 Liquid Gold Illuminating Perfector, $28.50; at Ulta
Fiona Stiles Invisible Finish Loose Setting Powder, $26; at Ulta
L’Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Peel Pads, $19.99; at Ulta
Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $24; at Ulta
Pureology Fullfyl Densifying Spray, $34; at Ulta
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Pencil, $21; at Ulta
BareMinerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer, $28; at Ulta