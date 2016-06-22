StyleCaster
25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Ulta Right Now

Lauren Caruso
Ulta just might be the Zara of beauty: You stop in for one quick eyeliner refill and before you know it, you’ve filled your basket with half a dozen lipsticks, Urban Decay’s newest release, and some weird $5 butterfly-shaped eye mask that makes you look like you slept eight hours but scares the bejesus out of your boyfriend. But that doesn’t keep us from browsing (and, you know, adding to cart).

If you’re on the hunt for new products this summer (or just want to celebrate the start of a new season by blowing half your paycheck on your face), we’re certainly not going to stop you, either. Ahead, 25 awesome hair, skin, and makeup products from Ulta to get your hands on ASAP.

Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara, $23; at Ulta

 

NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, $7.99; at Ulta

 

Capelli New York Metal Bobby Pins, $7; at Ulta

 

Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Body, $32; at Ulta

 

Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Chrome in Gunmetal, $9.99; at Ulta

 

It's Skin Butterfly Eye Mask Sheet, $5.50; at Ulta

 

Smashbox L.A. Lights Blush & Highlight Palette, $35; at Ulta

 

DevaCurl Low-Poo Delight Weightless Waves Mild Lather Cleanser, $44; at Ulta

 

It Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC+ Bronzer, $38; at Ulta

 

Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist, $16; at Ulta

 

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner, $22; at Ulta

 

Renpure Coconut Water Hydrating Shampoo, $9.99; at Ulta

 

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer SPF 30, $24.64; at Ulta

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte in Bittersweet, $17; at Ulta

 

Drybar Lil' Lemon Drop Detangler Brush to Go, $10; at Ulta

 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Crème Color, $18; at Ulta

 

Crest 3D Professional White Strips, $44.99; at Ulta

 

Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick Exhibitionist, $21; at Ulta

 

Per-fekt 10 Liquid Gold Illuminating Perfector, $28.50; at Ulta

 

Fiona Stiles Invisible Finish Loose Setting Powder, $26; at Ulta

 

L’Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Peel Pads, $19.99; at Ulta

 

Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $24; at Ulta

 

Pureology Fullfyl Densifying Spray, $34; at Ulta

 

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Pencil, $21; at Ulta

 

BareMinerals BareSkin Sheer Sun Serum Bronzer, $28; at Ulta

 

