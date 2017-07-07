StyleCaster
7 Under-$10 New Arrivals to Shop at Ulta Today

7 Under-$10 New Arrivals to Shop at Ulta Today

7 Under-$10 New Arrivals to Shop at Ulta Today
Photo: ImaxTree

True story: The very second July 1 hit, our beauty senses started tingling. And no, it wasn’t because we had officially reached the hottest, most miserable month of summer and felt the need to get our warm-weather makeup in check. Instead, it was our innate, product-hoarding intuition alarming us that Ulta’s newest arrivals had *finally* dropped.

MORE: The 7 Best (and Super Easy) At-Home Facials to Give You Perfect Skin

And damn, were we spot on, because Ulta’s brand-new, July products are absolutely here, folks—and as expected, they’re freakishly good. Sure, we’re starting to sound like the little girl that cried wolf, but each and every month Ulta unloads a massive selection of products that are so cool, we’d feel incredibly selfish not to share them with the world. Which is why we decided to dig through the entire section to pick out the absolute seven best products from July’s crop—all of which are under $10. With top-notch new releases like a cucumber clay mask and a metallic liquid eyeliner, it’s going to be a high-key struggle to minimize that tab without all seven items in your cart.  Shop all seven, ahead, and don’t forget to stop by next month for our August picks.

Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Feeling Beautiful Cucumber & Pink Salt Clay Mask
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber & Pink Salt Clay Mask

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber & Pink Salt Clay Mask, $4.29; at Ulta

Photo: Freeman
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Maybelline Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner
Maybelline Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner

Maybelline Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner, $8.99; at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Frank Body Lip Balm
Frank Body Lip Balm

Frank Body Lip Balm, $9.95; at Ulta

Photo: Frank Body
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint
Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint

Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint, $5.99; at Ulta

Photo: Rimmel London
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Noughty To The Rescue Moisture Boost Conditioner
Noughty To the Rescue Moisture Boost Conditioner

Noughty To the Rescue Moisture Boost Conditioner, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Noughty
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Body Bar
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Body Bar

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Body Bar, $8.50; at Ulta

Photo: Paul Mitchell
Best Under $10 Products At Ulta—CoverGirl Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick
CoverGirl Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick

CoverGirl Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick, $7.99; at Ulta

Photo: CoverGirl
Photo: ImaxTree

