7 Amazing (and Cheap) Beauty Products to Buy at Ulta Right Now

7 Amazing (and Cheap) Beauty Products to Buy at Ulta Right Now

Hey, remember that tax return you finally got in the mail last week? The one you promised you’d keep safe and put your savings? Welp, we’re here to tell you that there’s no safe place for that check anymore, because Ulta just released a bunch of super-cool new beauty products for the month of April, and you’re going to want to get your hands on approximately all of them. And now that winter is over and it’s time to transition back to your favorite spring polishes, shadows, and lip shades, you might as well replace your old ones with brand new ones. Just tell yourself it’s “spring cleaning”—that’s not completely a lie, right?

But whatever excuses you need to tell yourself, trust us when we say you’re going to want to try these new releases, including Essie’s spring collection in five new vivid shades, the K-Beauty Survival Kit with a zillion sheet masks, oils, and serums, and Makeup Revolution’s heart-shaped highlighter. And don’t worry—they’re all under $20, so your tax return won’t be completely diminished. Good luck out there.

BH Cosmetics Supernova Eyeshadow Palette
BH Cosmetics Supernova Eyeshadow Palette

BH Cosmetics Supernova 18 Color Baked Eyeshadow Palette, $16; at Ulta

Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter
Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter

Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter in Goddess of Love, $7; at Ulta

Essie Spring Nail Polish
Essie Spring Nail Polish

Essie Spring Nail Polish in Excuse Me Sur, $9; at Ulta

K-Beauty Survival Kit
K-Beauty Survival Kit

Landing International K-Beauty Survival Kit, $19; at Ulta

Tarte Matte Lip Paint
Tarte Matte Lip Paint

Tarte Limited Edition Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint, $20; at Ulta

Catrice Vitamin Lip Treatment
Catrice Vitamin Lip Treatment

Catrice Vitamin Lip Treatment in Rose, $4.99; at Ulta

Lumene Glow Reveal Moisturizer
Lumene Glow Reveal Moisturizer

Lumene Glow Reveal Moisturizer, $19.99; at Ulta

