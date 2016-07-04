25 Beauty Products To Shop At Topshop Right Now

You already hit up Topshop for on-trend pieces like off-the-shoulder dresses and oversized culottes, but did you know the UK-based retailer is a trove for beauty products, too? Since launching an in-house beauty line in 2010, Topshop has been a go-to for everything from bold lipsticks and liner pencils to blushes and wacky eyeshadow colors.

Not only are the brand’s color cosmetics ah-mazing (looking at you, Rio Rio), Topshop’s concealer palette and brightening highlighter pen are good enough to compete with more luxe brands at an affordable price: A lip liner will run you $8, and an eye shadow palette with four colors costs $22. Oh, and the adorable striped packaging doesn’t hurt, either. Ahead, the 25 best beauty products at Topshop right now.