The 19 Best Beauty Products from The Stell

The 19 Best Beauty Products from The Stell

Lauren Caruso
by
The 19 Best Beauty Products from The Stell
Photo: Josh Dickinson

Confession: I must have two or three dozen beauty products sitting on my vanity at any given time. And while I’d love to say I’ve carefully curated every single one based on the efficacy of the product, that’d be a lie. They’re mostly sitting pretty up there because they’re, well, pretty. (Don’t even act like you’ve never bought something specifically to Instagram it.)

But New York-based retailer The Stell knows that attractive packaging and performance don’t have to be mutually exclusive. The online store, which sells cosmetics, skin-care, and hair products that are both locally sourced and ethically produced, carries independent lines like Context, Herbivore, LVX, Indie Lee, Soul Sunday, and Little Barn Apothecary. Each product is carefully vetted by founder Carol Hu for high-quality ingredients that don’t kill the earth, and when you combine that with excellent customer service (each product comes hand-packaged, often with adorable The Stell-branded pencils), you’ve got a winning idea.

Ahead, see the 19 best beauty products available at The Stell.

1 of 19

Context Oil-Free Daily Moisturizer, $40; at The Stell

 

Photo: Context

LVX Nail Polish in Militaire, $18; at The Stell

 

Photo: LVX

Kosas Lipstick Darkroom, $24; at The Stell

 

Photo: Kosas

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Tint, $24; at The Stell

 

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals

Stop The Water While Using Me! Lavender Sandalwood Regenerating Shampoo, $23; at The Stell

 

Photo: Stop The Water While Using Me!

Habit Nail Polish in Soft Focus, $18; at The Stell

 

Photo: Habit

LVX Nail Polish Remover, $20; at The Stell

 

Photo: LVX

Context Lipstick in Round & Round, $20; at The Stell

 

Photo: Context

Soul Sunday Positive Seeds Golden Pear Lip + Skin Balm, $16; at The Stell

 

Photo: Soul Sunday

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask, $48; at The Stell

 

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals

Cocovit Charcoal Mask, $38; at The Stell

 

Photo: Cocovit

Stop The Water While Using Me! Rosemary Grapefruit Conditioner, $27 ; at The Stell

 

Photo: Stop The Water While Using Me!

Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $19.99; at The Stell

 

Photo: Sachajuan

Little Barn Apothecary Orchid + Blackcurrant Face Serum, $48; at The Stell

 

Photo: Little Barn Apothecary

Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser, $32; at The Stell

 

Photo: Indie Lee

Ursa Major Face Tonic Spray, $286; at The Stell

 

Photo: Ursa Major

Grown Alchemist Acai Berry & Borago Matte Balancing Moisturizer, $69; at The Stell

 

 

Photo: Grown Alchemist

Soul Sunday Ricewash Facial Cleanser, $28; at The Stell

 

Photo: Soul Sunday

Earth Tu Face Face Wash, $22.99; at The Stell

 

Photo: Earth Tu Face

