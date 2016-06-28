StyleCaster
25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Target Right Now

There’s a reason it’s a running joke among every group of millennial women that you can’t just go to Target—no, sorry, Tarjay—and not walk out with a receipt hovering somewhere in the triple digits: The place is a maze of pure, unadulterated pleasure (what up, $1 section?)—and the beauty section is chief among the winning aisles.

One almost surefire way to keep your Target addiction in check—and, by the way, the search volume for “why is Target so addictive” is nearly at one million—is to shop online. (Seeing your total reach nearly $200 when you just needed some shampoo is a sobering experience.)

To help you cut through the clutter, we picked out our favorite mascara, face cream, dry shampoo, and eyeshadow palette, among others, to bring you the 25 best beauty products at Target right now.

Sonia Kashuk 6 Pan Eye Palette—Color Euphoria 4, $14.29; at Target

 

Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo, $5.99; at Target

 

Revlon Matte Balm, $6.89; at Target

 

Honest Company Apricot Kiss Body Wash and Shampoo, $9.99; at Target

 

 

Laneige BB Cushion, $34; at Target

 

La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water, $9.99; at Target

 

JOHN FRIEDA Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray, $2.99; at Target

 

e.l.f. Tinted Lip Balm, $2; at Target

 

Hudson Moon Metal Barrette, $8.99; at Target

 

COVERGIRL Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, $4.99; at Target

 

nügg De-Puff Eye Mask 6-Pack, $14.99; at Target

Pixi Natural Brow Duo, $16; at Target

 

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Dual Overnight Moisturizer, $17.99; at Target

 

W3LL PEOPLE Bio Bronzer Stick, $29; at Target

 

Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Lotion, $12; at Target

 

Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Spider Lash Mascara, $5.99; at Target

 

Nuxe-Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, $29; at Target

 

Kardashian Beauty Premium Finish Hair Dryer, $60.99; at Target

 

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water, $5.99; at Target

 

Pantene Air Spray Hairspray, $4.99; at Target

 

Essie Coconut Cover, $8.59; at Target

 

Jeffrey James Botanicals The Light, $39; at Target

 

SOULTANICALS Knappylicious Kink Drink, $14.99; at Target

 

Goodie Detangle Comb, $2.49; at Target

 

S.W. Basics Toner, $22; at Target

 

