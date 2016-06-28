25 Summer Beauty Picks to Shop at Target Right Now

There’s a reason it’s a running joke among every group of millennial women that you can’t just go to Target—no, sorry, Tarjay—and not walk out with a receipt hovering somewhere in the triple digits: The place is a maze of pure, unadulterated pleasure (what up, $1 section?)—and the beauty section is chief among the winning aisles.
One almost surefire way to keep your Target addiction in check—and, by the way, the search volume for “why is Target so addictive” is nearly at one million—is to shop online. (Seeing your total reach nearly $200 when you just needed some shampoo is a sobering experience.)
To help you cut through the clutter, we picked out our favorite mascara, face cream, dry shampoo, and eyeshadow palette, among others, to bring you the 25 best beauty products at Target right now.
Sonia Kashuk 6 Pan Eye Palette—Color Euphoria 4, $14.29; at Target
Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo, $5.99; at Target
Revlon Matte Balm, $6.89; at Target
Honest Company Apricot Kiss Body Wash and Shampoo, $9.99; at Target
Laneige BB Cushion, $34; at Target
La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water, $9.99; at Target
JOHN FRIEDA Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray, $2.99; at Target
e.l.f. Tinted Lip Balm, $2; at Target
Hudson Moon Metal Barrette, $8.99; at Target
COVERGIRL Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, $4.99; at Target
nügg De-Puff Eye Mask 6-Pack, $14.99; at Target
Pixi Natural Brow Duo, $16; at Target
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Dual Overnight Moisturizer, $17.99; at Target
W3LL PEOPLE Bio Bronzer Stick, $29; at Target
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Lotion, $12; at Target
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Spider Lash Mascara, $5.99; at Target
Nuxe-Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, $29; at Target
Kardashian Beauty Premium Finish Hair Dryer, $60.99; at Target
Simple Micellar Cleansing Water, $5.99; at Target
Pantene Air Spray Hairspray, $4.99; at Target
Essie Coconut Cover, $8.59; at Target
Jeffrey James Botanicals The Light, $39; at Target
SOULTANICALS Knappylicious Kink Drink, $14.99; at Target
Goodie Detangle Comb, $2.49; at Target
S.W. Basics Toner, $22; at Target