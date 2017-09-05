StyleCaster
7 Best New Sephora Arrivals to Shop This Month

Photo: ImaxTree

For savvy online shoppers, September 1st meant Labor Day sales were officially in full swing. But as any makeup, hair, and skin care-obsessive knows, at the start of each month, Sephora unloads a massive and amazing curation of new products. So, while we tried to jump on the discounts and shop responsibly this month, our product-addicted selves couldn’t help but click straight over to the beauty giant’s new arrivals section, instead.

MORE: Victoria Beckham’s Brilliant Makeup Trick to Make Your Eyes Look Bigger

Honestly, we’re not even feeling that much buyer’s remorse right now, because September’s epic selection includes new plumping lip balms from Buxom and squalane-loaded cleansing cloths from Biossance—and each item rings in under $20. Ahead, check out the seven best new products to shop at Sephora now. Guess paying off our credit cards will have to wait until next month…

Buxom Powerplump Lip Balm

Buxom Powerplump Lip Balm, $17; at Sephora 

Photo: Buxom
Sephora Collection Make No Mistake High Coverage Concealer

Sephora Collection Make No Mistake High Coverage Concealer, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Verb Ghost Dry Oil

Verb Ghost Dry Oil, $16; at Sephora 

Photo: Verb
Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths

Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Cloths, $18; at Sephora 

Photo: Biossance
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20; at Sephora 

Photo: Laneige
Klorane S.O.S. Serum with Peony

Klorane S.O.S. Serum with Peony, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Klorane
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick, $18; at Sephora 

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills

