7 Brand-New Arrivals to Buy at Sephora Today

If this were any other day, we’d be incredibly ticked off that our alarms didn’t wake us up on time, or super heated that our commute to work was delayed to no end, and that the weather has been replaying a gloomy and rainy loop for what feels like eternity. But nope, not today—because it’s officially June, and that means nothing can stop our beauty-obsessed selves from reveling in the godsend that is Sephora’s brand-freaking-new arrivals.

Yep, clear out your shopping cart and scrap that wish list you’ve been building on for months, ‘cause Sephora’s June arrivals have officially hit, and they’re so damn good that even your shittiest of shitty days will be made (looking at you, silky K-beauty primers and violet-infused sheet masks). But before you get overwhelmed by the heaps of new products, we went through and narrowed it down to the top seven hair, makeup, and skin-care products that you need, like, today— all for under $20. Shop all seven of our picks below, and make sure you check back next month for July’s newness.

Touch In Sol No Poreblem Primer
Touch In Sol No Poreblem Primer

Touch In Sol No Poreblem Primer, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Touch In Sol
Origins Flower Fusion Violet Nourishing Sheet Mask
Origins Flower Fusion Violet Nourishing Sheet Mask

Origins Flower Fusion Violet Nourishing Sheet Mask, $7; at Sephora

Photo: Origins
BareMinerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor
BareMinerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor

BareMinerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor, $18; at Sephora

Photo: BareMinerals
Sephora Collection Moisturizing & Refreshing Body Jelly
Sephora Collection Moisturizing & Refreshing Body Jelly

Sephora Collection Moisturizing & Refreshing Body Jelly, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Verb Sea Texture Cream
Verb Sea Texture Cream

Verb Sea Texture Cream, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Verb
Glamglow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Tint
Glamglow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Tint

Glamglow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Tint, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Glamglow
Fresh Moisturizing Hand Cream
Fresh Moisturizing Hand Cream

Fresh Moisturizing Hand Cream, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Fresh
