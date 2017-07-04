StyleCaster
7 Awesome Sephora Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

by
Photo: ImaxTree

When any normal human realized it was July 1, they probably started thinking about their barbecue plans or took a quick inventory of their red, white, and blue clothing. But for us, there was only one thing we could think about the very damn second that June wrapped up: Sephora’s. New. Arrivals.

Yup, at the beginning of each and every month, Sephora unloads a massive selection of beauty products to its new arrivals section—and despite the fact that it happens every four weeks, we’re still pumped about it every single time. And not to be unpatriotic, but honestly, screw the 4th of July, because Sephora’s brand-spanking-new products, like a super-hydrating sheet mask and a rose-gold lip gloss, are so freaking good that we think they deserve a day in their honor. But, since your plans for the week probably didn’t include spending eight-billion dollars on new makeup and skin-care products, we decided to do you a solid and narrow down the entire section to seven, under-$20 products you absolutely need. Shop all seven, ahead, and be sure to check back next month for our August picks.

1 of 8
Everything New At Sephora-Klorane Nourishing Conditioner with Mango Butter
Klorane Nourishing Conditioner with Mango Butter

Klorane Nourishing Conditioner with Mango Butter, $20; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Boujee
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Boujee

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Boujee, $18; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Sleeping Mask
Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Sleeping Mask

Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Sleeping Mask, $6; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Sephora Collection Blush & Luminizer On the Go Stick
Sephora Collection Blush & Luminizer On the Go Stick

Sephora Collection Blush & Luminizer On the Go Stick, $8; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-St. Tropez Tanning Essentials One Night Only Wash Off Body Bronzing Mist
St. Tropez Tanning Essentials One Night Only Wash Off Body Bronzing Mist

St. Tropez Tanning Essentials One Night Only Wash Off Body Bronzing Mist, $20; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Tarte Tartiest Brow Gel
Tarte Tartiest Brow Gel

Tarte Tartiest Brow Gel, $19; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Body Scrub
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Body Scrub

Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Body Scrub, $20; at Sephora

Everything New At Sephora-Girl with Black Hair
