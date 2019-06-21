In Honor of National Selfie Day, Here Are 7 Filter-Like Beauty Products to Elevate Your Next IG Post

Scroll To See More Images

Today is National Selfie Day, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in a shameless self portrait or two (or if you’re like me, about 200 until I capture the “the one”) without feeling vain. Frankly, the stigma of selfie-posting has eroded to near existence in this Instagram-obsessed world that we live in, so you don’t have to avoid the quintessentially modern photographic genre in order to avoid feeling lame, but nevertheless, it happens. While I personally love a good filter –my current favorites happen to be Instagram’s proprietary “Reyes,” and VSCO’s O.G. “G3” — we’re about to reveal some of the best beauty products for selfies that will take your next post to the next level. Whether you’re daring enough to post today’s pic to your actual feed, or plan on playing it safe and adding it to your story instead, these light-diffusing and complexion-enhancing products will not only look incredible in photos, but they’ll give you that maybe she’s born with it, maybe she’s facetuned type of effect IRL too (and I mean this in the most complimentary way possible).

Of course, I’m not going to lie — from time to time I too dabble in the risky realm of Facetune in order to smooth out a wrinkle or spot-correct a pesky PMS blemish, but with these editing apps, it’s super easy to get carried away and not even realize that you’ve rendered yourself basically unrecognizable on account of abusing the blur effect or going overboard with the “refine” feature only to wind up with a botched (virtual) nose job and crooked cheek bones. I’ve gotten carried away editing a selfie to the point where the end result resembles one of those bizarre studio head-shots from the ’80s blurred to the max with old-school airbrushing that reigned supreme before PhotoShop was a thing. Anyway, the point is, sometimes those editing apps result in our selfie looking well, nothing like our self. These light-catching beauty products give your skin a soft focus finish, softening the look of texture, pores, and fine lines, just like my favorite filter, “subtle,” on IG story. Sadly, we haven’t been able to track down any beauty solutions to re-create the mouse or cat filters on SnapChat and Instagram stories, but we’ll keep you posted.

1. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat High Cover Radiant Concealer

When I heard the news that YSL launched a full-coverage version of their original Touche Eclat Pen, I was nothing less than thrilled. I’ve loved the original highlighting formula for years, but for the days when you need to cover and catch the light, it’s not always pigmented enough. This one is — I’ve tried it, and it’s amazing.

$35 at Sephora

2. Wunder 2 Perfect Selfie HD Powder

The complexion-boosting powers of a good, light-diffusing setting powder are unbound, and this translucent HD formula is where it’s at. As the name suggest, it takes your selfie game up a notch without PhotoShop thanks to its skin-mattifying and pore blurring effects. Best of all, unlike some power, it has an “elastic effect,” meaning it doesn’t leave skin feeling tight and cracked.

$22 at Amazon

3. PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer

As the name implies, this photo-ready foundation and concealer hybrid catches the light with diffusing pigments giving you a filter-like glow and a pigmented formula to erase blemishes and smooth lines — all without looking too full coverage.

$36 at Ulta

4. Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

This genius, multi-purpose mask not only leaves you with baby-soft, refine skin in the morning, but it’s also infused with gradual self tanner so you’ll also wake up a subtle, faux-tan glow too. Everyone loves warm-toned filter, and this overnight product is the real-life equivalent.

$55 at Nordstrom

5. Revlon Candid Photoready Anti-Pollution Foundation

There’s a reason why you can’t stop hearing about this foundation as of late — it really is magical. This medium-coverage, satin finish formula blurs imperfections —even in harsh lighting —and feels just like you’re wearing moisturizer for a skin-like (yet non-greasy) glow that looks so pretty in photos. It also offers defense against blue light and free radical damage.

$8.57 at Amazon

6. Physcian’s Formula #Insta-Ready Setting Spray

A solid setting spray can return a cakey, over-powdered faux paus back into a skin-like complexion that’s selfie-ready. This fine misting spray delivers on this very promise, with the added bonus of instantly mattifying and bluring imperfections. It’s also great for a quick pick-me-up midday when your make needs a refresh.

$10.49 at Amazon

7. Milani Luminoso Glow Shimmering Face Palette

Just like the cult-status blush by the same name (even better than Nars’ Orgasm, in my opnion), this newly launched face palette gives your skin a glowing, picture of health type of look — even when you’ve been skimping on the water and sleep as of late. It contain a gradating range of peach, bronze, and pearl toned blushes and highlights for a sun-kissed complexion.

$8.99 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.