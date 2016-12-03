StyleCaster
The Best Beauty Products to Shop at PacSun This Winter

Lauren Caruso
Beauty Products PacSun
Photo: STYLECASTER/PacSun

Unless you spent any amount of time shopping the recent Kendall & Kylie collection (which isn’t half-bad), we’ll wager a guess that it’s been a few years since you stepped inside a PacSun. A decade, even. If we calculated correctly, that’s about the time you gave up wearing polos and cloth grommet belts and a stifling amount of cheap perfume. (Good call on that.)

But just a few weeks ago, one eagle-eyed STYLECASTER editor noticed PacSun had quietly expanded its offerings beyond ripped jeans, comfy loungewear, and lacy bralettes, and into something we can get behind: beauty products. Yep, the mall-mainstay launched what it’s calling The Beauty Shop, and it’s filled with more than 75 facial scrubs, lipsticks, strobing balms, and makeup bags—and they’re all from niche, mostly natural brands like Winky Luxe, Dr. 119, and Birchrose. Ahead, find 11 of our favorites from PacSun’s six-dozen-plus-product beauty range.

1 of 11

Akiko Nail Decals, $18; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Birchrose Jasmine & Sea Salt Spray, $20; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Birchrose Rose Kaolin & Papaya Facial Mask, $22; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Cedar + Stone Rose Floral Water, $18; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Dr. 119 Fox Animal Collastin Face Mask, $5; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Great Bear Wax Co. Applewood Soy Candle, $15; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Theseeka Organic Sugar Lip Scrub, $14; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Theseeke Marble Toiletry Case, $40; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Winky Lux Bronze Bombshell Strobing Balm, $16; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Winky Lux Glossy Boss Lip Gloss in American Pie, $15; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

The Yeon Blueberry Face Mask, $3.50; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

