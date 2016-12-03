The Best Beauty Products to Shop at PacSun This Winter

Unless you spent any amount of time shopping the recent Kendall & Kylie collection (which isn’t half-bad), we’ll wager a guess that it’s been a few years since you stepped inside a PacSun. A decade, even. If we calculated correctly, that’s about the time you gave up wearing polos and cloth grommet belts and a stifling amount of cheap perfume. (Good call on that.)

But just a few weeks ago, one eagle-eyed STYLECASTER editor noticed PacSun had quietly expanded its offerings beyond ripped jeans, comfy loungewear, and lacy bralettes, and into something we can get behind: beauty products. Yep, the mall-mainstay launched what it’s calling The Beauty Shop, and it’s filled with more than 75 facial scrubs, lipsticks, strobing balms, and makeup bags—and they’re all from niche, mostly natural brands like Winky Luxe, Dr. 119, and Birchrose. Ahead, find 11 of our favorites from PacSun’s six-dozen-plus-product beauty range.