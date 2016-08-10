The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now

Dressed-up basics, minimalist jewelry, and on-trend bags and shoes at reasonable-ish prices weren’t the only things Swedish brand & Other Stories brought to the US when it launched stateside in 2014: H&M’s sleeker, chicer sister store also came bearing beauty products. Really, really good beauty products, at that.

From contouring and color-correcting palettes to user-friendly liquid liner markers and the perfect matte lipstick, you can find it all at & Other Stories for $30 or less. That’s not even to mention the extensive bath and body line, which is the stuff of legends for its complex grown-up fragrances and dreamy, skin-softening scrubs and soufflés. Here, 25 products you do not want to miss.