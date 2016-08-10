StyleCaster
The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now

The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now

Rachel Krause
by
The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now
Photo: & Other Stories/Instagram

Dressed-up basics, minimalist jewelry, and on-trend bags and shoes at reasonable-ish prices weren’t the only things Swedish brand & Other Stories brought to the US when it launched stateside in 2014: H&M’s sleeker, chicer sister store also came bearing beauty products. Really, really good beauty products, at that.

From contouring and color-correcting palettes to user-friendly liquid liner markers and the perfect matte lipstick, you can find it all at & Other Stories for $30 or less. That’s not even to mention the extensive bath and body line, which is the stuff of legends for its complex grown-up fragrances and dreamy, skin-softening scrubs and soufflés. Here, 25 products you do not want to miss.

1 of 25

& Other Stories Amber Gold Butter Bronze, $25; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Mechlin Amaranth Liquid Lipstick, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Spray Genie Face Mist, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Mohair Khaki Eye Pencil, $12; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Lemon Lip Balm, $11; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Bombazine Black Chubby Eye Marker, $22; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Face Contour Cream, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Body Wash, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Sunray Pleat Pearl Créme Highlighter, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Plated Currant Lip Gloss Applicator, $11; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Eyebrow Powder, $12; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Fleur de Mimosa Body Oil, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Stockinette Nude Matt Eye Colour, $12; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Natté Anti-Stress Sleeping Masque, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Velotine Ghost Eye Colour Palette, $17; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Radiance Cream, $18; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Cotton Care Toile Lip Oil, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Radiance Cream, $28; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Havana Blues Body Soufflé, $17; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Sequin Ray Luminising Quad, $19; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Masonic Crimson Demi Matt Lip Colour, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Dimple Peach Cheek & Lip Tint, $18; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Lemon Daydream Body Scrub, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Zireon Nightfall Eye Colour Duo, $15; at & Other Stories

& Other Stories Houve Ruby Lip Balm, $9; at & Other Stories

