The Best Asian Beauty Products to Shop at 0035mm

The Best Asian Beauty Products to Shop at 0035mm

You probably already know about Asian beauty sites like Soko Glam and Peach & Lily, but if you’re not already familiar with oo35mm, you’re wholly missing out. Pronounced oh-oh-thirty-five, oo35mm isn’t just a website: It’s a destination. (Quite literally, the oo35mm’s storefront is located in Chinatown of NYC, not far from The Face Shop, another fantastic Korean beauty store.)

In addition to carrying brands you’ve already heard of like Real Techniques, Biore, Avene, and Batiste, the retailer offers the coolest innovations in skin care and makeup. After all, what would you expect from a place that brought us essences, sleeping packs, and cushion technology?Ahead, shop 11 of the best must-try beauty products from oo35mm, including a contour duo, a wash-off rice mask, and a fermented soybean essence that promises to deliver brighter, firmer skin. Oh, and before you blow half your paycheck on your face, be sure you sign up for the brand’s membership program—some products are up to 30 percent off.

IOPE Air Cushion Moisture Lasting, $41.99; at oo35mm

Troiareuke A+ Acsen Cushion, $47.99; at oo35mm

Mizon Gold Starfish All-In-One Cream, $34.99; at oo35mm

MT 192 Micro Needle Dermaroller 0.5mm, $12.99; at oo35mm

Etude House Play 101 Stick Contour Duo, $17.99; at oo35mm

Papa Recipe Bombee Honey Mask Pack Whitening, $26.99; at oo35mm

Innisfree Soybean Energy Essence, $46.99; at oo35mm

J.One Jelly Pack Luminous Mask, $29.99; at oo35mm

Laneige Water Sleeping Pack, $31.99; at oo35mm

Etude House Petite Beauty Firm V-Zone Patch, $3.49; at oo35mm

Etude House Play 101 Stick Blusher #12 Coral, $15.99; at oo35mm

Skinfood Rice Mask Wash Off, $12.99; at oo35mm

