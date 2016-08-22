The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Net-a-Porter Right Now

Two decades ago, you might have spent your Saturday morning breezing through the aisles of a department store, probably stopping every few dozen paces to try a new makeup or fragrance sample to appease the sales associate. And while we totally understand the allure of a makeup counter—especially when you’re spending real dough—it’s pretty tempting to make every purchase from the comfort of your own couch (ahh, the internet) when sites such as Net-a-Porter offer to pick up anything you want to return right from your apartment, office—where ever.
To keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash on too-sparkly highlighters, foundations that pill, or moisturizers that just sit on top of your skin, we culled the top 25 beauty buys—best-sellers, new arrivals, and exclusive products—from the luxury beauty site to shop now.
Christophe Robin Regenerating Hair Finish Lotion, $48; at Net-a-Porter
Givenchy Le Rouge Intense Color Lipstick, $35; at Net-a-Porter
Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette, $42; at Net-a-Porter
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Repair Cream-Masque, $69; at Net-a-Porter
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lap Pro Nail Polish in Get Lucky, $20; at Net-a-Porter
Mason Pearson Pocket All Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $120; at Net-a-Porter
Aerin Beauty Tangier Vanille Body Wash, $50; at Net-a-Porter
Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Lady Peep, $50; at Net-a-Porter
The Beauty Chef Hydration Inner Beauty Boost, $50; at Net-a-Porter
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Medi-Spa Peel, $110; at Net-a-Porter
By Terry Rouge-Expert Click Stick Hybrid Lipstick in Flower Attitude, $32; at Net-a-Porter
Oribe Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash, $42; at Net-a-Porter
Surratt Beauty Pret-a-Porter Eye Shadow Palette, $89; at Net-a-Porter
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $100; at Net-a-Porter
Philip B Oud Royal Forever Shine Shampoo, $75; at Net-a-Porter