The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Net-a-Porter Right Now

The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Net-a-Porter Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Two decades ago, you might have spent your Saturday morning breezing through the aisles of a department store, probably stopping every few dozen paces to try a new makeup or fragrance sample to appease the sales associate. And while we totally understand the allure of a makeup counter—especially when you’re spending real dough—it’s pretty tempting to make every purchase from the comfort of your own couch (ahh, the internet) when sites such as Net-a-Porter offer to pick up anything you want to return right from your apartment, office—where ever.

To keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash on too-sparkly highlighters, foundations that pill, or moisturizers that just sit on top of your skin, we culled the top 25 beauty buys—best-sellers, new arrivals, and exclusive products—from the luxury beauty site to shop now.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $24; at Net-a-Porter

 

Christophe Robin Regenerating Hair Finish Lotion, $48; at Net-a-Porter

 

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $29; at Net-a-Porter

 

Givenchy Le Rouge Intense Color Lipstick, $35; at Net-a-Porter

 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette, $42; at Net-a-Porter

 

Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Mascara, $29; at Net-a-Porter

 

 

Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation, $68; at Net-a-Porter

 

 

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Repair Cream-Masque, $69; at Net-a-Porter

 

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lap Pro Nail Polish in Get Lucky, $20; at Net-a-Porter

 

Mason Pearson Pocket All Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $120; at Net-a-Porter

 

Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Scented Candle, $65; at Net-a-Porter

 

Aerin Beauty Tangier Vanille Body Wash, $50; at Net-a-Porter

 

Artis Brush Elite Mirror 5-Brush Set, $165; at Net-a-Porter

 

Christian Louboutin Nail Polish in Lady Peep, $50; at Net-a-Porter

 

Beautyblender Pro, $20; at Net-a-Porter

 

The Beauty Chef Hydration Inner Beauty Boost, $50; at Net-a-Porter

 

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Medi-Spa Peel, $110; at Net-a-Porter

 

Nars Kohliner in Minorque, $24; at Net-a-Porter

 

By Terry Rouge-Expert Click Stick Hybrid Lipstick in Flower Attitude, $32; at Net-a-Porter

 

RMS Lip2cheek in Diabolique, $36; at Net-a-Porter

 

Lancer Lift & Plump Sheet Mask x 4, $120; at Net-a-Porter

 

Oribe Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash, $42; at Net-a-Porter

 

Surratt Beauty Pret-a-Porter Eye Shadow Palette, $89; at Net-a-Porter

 

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, $100; at Net-a-Porter

 

Philip B Oud Royal Forever Shine Shampoo, $75; at Net-a-Porter

 

