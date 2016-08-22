The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Net-a-Porter Right Now

Two decades ago, you might have spent your Saturday morning breezing through the aisles of a department store, probably stopping every few dozen paces to try a new makeup or fragrance sample to appease the sales associate. And while we totally understand the allure of a makeup counter—especially when you’re spending real dough—it’s pretty tempting to make every purchase from the comfort of your own couch (ahh, the internet) when sites such as Net-a-Porter offer to pick up anything you want to return right from your apartment, office—where ever.

To keep you from wasting your hard-earned cash on too-sparkly highlighters, foundations that pill, or moisturizers that just sit on top of your skin, we culled the top 25 beauty buys—best-sellers, new arrivals, and exclusive products—from the luxury beauty site to shop now.