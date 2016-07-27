25 Indie Beauty Products to Shop at Need Supply

You’ve probably clocked a few dozen hours shopping around Need Supply for upgraded basics, on-trend shoes, and delicate jewelry. But while you were focusing on getting your closet in check (and it looks great! Good work!), the Richmond-based retailer was slowly getting in on the beauty game.

With indie brands such as Rodin, Ilia, RMS, and Nuori, Need Supply is becoming the go-to place for minimalist, Instagram-layout-ready products that are truly amazing. Click through to see our 25 favorite beauty products from Need Supply.