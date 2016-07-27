StyleCaster
25 Indie Beauty Products to Shop at Need Supply

25 Indie Beauty Products to Shop at Need Supply

You’ve probably clocked a few dozen hours shopping around Need Supply for upgraded basics, on-trend shoes, and delicate jewelry. But while you were focusing on getting your closet in check (and it looks great! Good work!), the Richmond-based retailer was slowly getting in on the beauty game.

With indie brands such as Rodin, Ilia, RMS, and Nuori, Need Supply is becoming the go-to place for minimalist, Instagram-layout-ready products that are truly amazing. Click through to see our 25 favorite beauty products from Need Supply.

Rodin Luxury Face Oil, $170; at Need Supply




RMS Living Luminizer, $38; at Need Supply

Dream Collective Mykanos Barrette, $44.99; at Need Supply

F. Miller Necessity Kit, $44.99; at Need Supply

RGB Nail Polish in Doll, $18; at Need Supply

Reverie Cake Leave-in Treatment, $54.99; at Need Supply

Reverie Nude Conditioner, $32.99; at Need Supply

Fiele Fragrances in Juniperus, $85; at Need Supply

Ilia Ink Pot Lipstick in Violet, $26; at Need Supply

Ilia All Your Gold, $42; at Need Supply

Baxter of California Cream Pomade, $20; at Need Supply

Rahua Volumious Shampoo, $34; at Need Supply

Hawkins New York Mara Marble + Brass Utility, $120; at Need Supply

RMS Beauty Oil, $78; at Need Supply

Nuori Lip Treat, $29; at Need Supply

African Botanics Marula Shimmering Gold Oil, $105; at Need Supply

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Volume Shampoo, $32; at Need Supply

Grown Alchemist Tinted Hydra-Repair Day Cream, $49; at Need Supply

butter LONDON Nail Polish in Minted, $15; at Need Supply

Rahua Elixir, $175; at Need Supply

Sachajuan Volume Powder Travel, $20; at Need Supply

African Botanics Marula Mineral Face Mask, $85; at Need Supply

Rodin Tough Tomato Lipstick, $38; at Need Supply

Malin + Goetz Peppermint Shampoo, $20; at Need Supply

Aesop Violet Leaf Hair Balm, $35; at Need Supply

