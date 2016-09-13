StyleCaster
Share

21 Natural, Organic Beauty Products to Buy at LeVert Beauty Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Natural, Organic Beauty Products to Buy at LeVert Beauty Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
21 Natural, Organic Beauty Products to Buy at LeVert Beauty Right Now
21 Start slideshow

Sure, there are seemingly trillions of green beauty brands cropping up every week, but often, it feels like you have to scour most stores’ single shelf of natural beauty or dig through no-name website—then take your chances on something you probably can’t return—to find a non-toxic, natural, organic product that delivers. Enter: LeVert Beauty, an online retailer that aims to provide women (and men!) with natural, safe cosmetics, skin-care, and hair-care products free of traditional synthetic ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, among others.

MORE: 20 Under-$20 Fall Beauty Buys to Shop Now

LeVert Beauty’s founder Ana Congdon launched the brand in 2015, four years after she became pregnant with her first child and found that most of her existing beauty products weren’t advised for pregnant women. And not only does LeVert stock major indie brands like Kjaer Weiss, Ilia, Indie Lee, Herbivore, and One Love Organics—but they’ve got a team of beauty advisers on hand to answer any natural beauty questions that might pop up. Safe to say they know what they’re talking about. Click through to see our 21 favorite fall buys.

MORE: The Best Organic Makeup (and Why You Need it)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Kjaer Weiss Eyeshadow in Green Depth, $45; at LeVert Beauty

 

Verite, Rose Absolute Serum, $95; at LeVert Beauty

 

Aila Nail Polish in My 2 Jeffs, $17; at LeVert Beauty

 

Rahua Voluminous Conditioner, $34; at LeVert Beauty

 

Ilia Mascara in Asphalt Jungle, $26; at LeVert Beauty

 

Kjaer Weis Foundation in Transparent, $68; at LeVert Beauty

 

Vapour Organic Beauty Illusionist Concealer, $24; at LeVert Beauty

Kahina Eye Cream, $65; at LeVert Beauty

 

RGB Nail Polish in Steel, $18; at LeVert Beauty

 

Kypris Cleanser Concentrate, $64; at LeVert Beauty

 

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185; at LeVert Beauty

 

Mun No.1 Aknari Brightening Youth Serum, $95; at LeVert Beauty

 

Sophie la Giraffe Baby Lotion, $22; at LeVert Beauty

 

One Love Organics Vitamin E Eye Balm, $49; at LeVert Beauty

 

Dr. Alkaitis Organics Shampoo, $50; at LeVert Beauty

 

Indie Lee Clearing Mask, $60; at LeVert Beauty

 

One Love Organics Dry Shampoo Powder, $29; at LeVert Beauty

 

Herbivore Post Shave, $22; at LeVert Beauty

 

Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Love, $56; at LeVert Beauty

 

Ilia Fade In You Powder, $34; at LeVert Beauty

 

EcoBrow Defining Brow Wax, $26; at LeVert Beauty

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Recipes That Will Motivate You to Go Apple-Picking (Seriously)

17 Recipes That Will Motivate You to Go Apple-Picking (Seriously)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share