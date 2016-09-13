21 Natural, Organic Beauty Products to Buy at LeVert Beauty Right Now

Sure, there are seemingly trillions of green beauty brands cropping up every week, but often, it feels like you have to scour most stores’ single shelf of natural beauty or dig through no-name website—then take your chances on something you probably can’t return—to find a non-toxic, natural, organic product that delivers. Enter: LeVert Beauty, an online retailer that aims to provide women (and men!) with natural, safe cosmetics, skin-care, and hair-care products free of traditional synthetic ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, among others.

LeVert Beauty’s founder Ana Congdon launched the brand in 2015, four years after she became pregnant with her first child and found that most of her existing beauty products weren’t advised for pregnant women. And not only does LeVert stock major indie brands like Kjaer Weiss, Ilia, Indie Lee, Herbivore, and One Love Organics—but they’ve got a team of beauty advisers on hand to answer any natural beauty questions that might pop up. Safe to say they know what they’re talking about. Click through to see our 21 favorite fall buys.