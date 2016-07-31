The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Free People Right Now

Free People has long been the go-to label for every girl/woman/womanchild who wants to look like she bathes in streams, never brushes her hair, dates a drummer—or, conversely, an artisan chocolatier—and can identify different types of wildflowers on sight alone. You know what I’m talking about. (And haven’t we all wanted to be that girl at one point or another?)

Good news! If you don’t have $250 to spare on a floor-length lace slip, Free People will now enable you to channel a more conventionally attractive, clap-free Janis Joplin without spending all your money on sheer dresses: The brand just launched its beauty and wellness section, and it’s overflowing with organic, natural, good-for-you products from your favorite indie beauty purveyors, and some you haven’t even heard of yet.

Here, 25 of our top picks to shop now. The obvious bonus is that they’ll all look utterly charming on your dresser… and your Instagram.