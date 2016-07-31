StyleCaster
The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Free People Right Now

Rachel Krause
Photo: Free People UK/Instagram

Free People has long been the go-to label for every girl/woman/womanchild who wants to look like she bathes in streams, never brushes her hair, dates a drummer—or, conversely, an artisan chocolatier—and can identify different types of wildflowers on sight alone. You know what I’m talking about. (And haven’t we all wanted to be that girl at one point or another?)

Good news! If you don’t have $250 to spare on a floor-length lace slip, Free People will now enable you to channel a more conventionally attractive, clap-free Janis Joplin without spending all your money on sheer dresses: The brand just launched its beauty and wellness section, and it’s overflowing with organic, natural, good-for-you products from your favorite indie beauty purveyors, and some you haven’t even heard of yet.

Here, 25 of our top picks to shop now. The obvious bonus is that they’ll all look utterly charming on your dresser… and your Instagram.

1 of 25

Pai Lotus & Orange Blossom Skin Tonic, $56; at Free People

Vapour Organic Beauty Aura Multi Use Stain Blush, $36; at Free People

Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer, $45; at Free People

Sans [ceuticals] pH & Shine Corrector, $40; at Free People

Sangre de Fruta Botanical Body Cream, $24; at Free People

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Cream Blush, $24; at Free People

Pure Paw Paw Ointment, $10; at Free People

Prim Botanicals Potion No. 2, $26; at Free People

One Love Organics Oh Mega Calming Chia Oil, $49; at Free People

Moon Rivers Naturals Peppermint Lava Salt Hand & Body Wash, $22; at Free People

Modern Natural Soothing & Hydrating Treatment Mask, $94; at Free People

lük beautifood Lip Nourish, $22; at Free People

Little Barn Apothecary Aromatic Hair Mist, $15; at Free People

Leaders Snail Therapy First Ampoule Mask, $10; at Free People

Lano Tinted Balm SPF 30, $15; at Free People

Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub, $28; at Free People

Kapuluan Coconut Oil, $18; at Free People

Gressa Lip Boost, $29; at Free People

Flora Remedia Detoxing Body Oil, $40; at Free People

Dr. Alkaitis Organic Cellular Repair Mask, $60; at Free People

Biodara Luminous Cleansing Oil, $42; at Free People

Beauty Chef Probiotic Skin Refiner, $75; at Free People

Ayurveda Apothecary Jojoba Balancing Hair Oil, $36; at Free People

Aster & Bay Beet Root and Hibiscus Lip Stain, $12; at Free People

Artifact Egyptian Honey Rose Masque, $52; at Free People

