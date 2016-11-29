StyleCaster
The 19 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Free People This Winter

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Beauty Products Free People
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Free People/STYLECASTER

You already know Free People as one of your go-to places for everything from cozy sweaters to sequin party dresses to, well, off-the-shoulder everything, but this summer, the boho offshoot of Urban Outfitters branched out into the already-crowded space of eco-friendly beauty and wellness with some help from Shen Beauty’s Jessica Richards. But with brands like Eyeko, Vapour, RMS, and Moon Juice (the latter of which we’re very excited about ’round these parts), the launch wasn’t just a success—it made Free People one of our top places to discover new, organic, cruelty-free beauty brands.

Now, it’s also home to a few of my favorite products of all time: RMS’s Living Luminizer, which is hands-down the best highlighter to ever exist; Paw Paw Ointment, which has saved my skin more than a few times; and Smith & Cult’s Nail Lacquer, which I literally haven’t taken off in two straight months. And because it’s very, very difficult to cut through the clutter of indie beauty and its oft-inflated price tags, we dug through the 500+ products available on the site to bring you the 19 ones that are worth your time—and money. Ahead, the best beauty products to buy at Free People this winter.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Love + Sage Lip Balm, $12; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Swissco Soft Touch Shower Brush, $6; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Kopari Coconut Body Milk, $30; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Nicole Granato Hydrating Facial Mist, $18; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Henne Rose Lip Exfoliator, $24; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Mieux Derma Wandering Dusk Hydrating Syrup, $35; at Free People

Photo: Free People

CLE Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder, $20; at Free People

Photo: Free People

AYU Scented Oil, $90; at Free People

Photo: Free People

RMS Swift Shadow, $20; at Free People

Photo: Free People

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Pai Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream, $54; at Free People

Photo: Free People

David’s Premuim Natural Toothpaste, $7.95; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Eyeko Sport Brush Mascara, $25; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Schmidt’s Deodorant Stick, $10; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Pure Paw Paw Ointment, $10; at Free People

Photo: Free People

luk Lip Nourish, $22; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Youth to the People Firm and Brighten Serum, $62; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer, $18; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Ecobrow Defining Brush, $23; at Free People

Photo: Free People

