The 19 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Free People This Winter

You already know Free People as one of your go-to places for everything from cozy sweaters to sequin party dresses to, well, off-the-shoulder everything, but this summer, the boho offshoot of Urban Outfitters branched out into the already-crowded space of eco-friendly beauty and wellness with some help from Shen Beauty’s Jessica Richards. But with brands like Eyeko, Vapour, RMS, and Moon Juice (the latter of which we’re very excited about ’round these parts), the launch wasn’t just a success—it made Free People one of our top places to discover new, organic, cruelty-free beauty brands.

Now, it’s also home to a few of my favorite products of all time: RMS’s Living Luminizer, which is hands-down the best highlighter to ever exist; Paw Paw Ointment, which has saved my skin more than a few times; and Smith & Cult’s Nail Lacquer, which I literally haven’t taken off in two straight months. And because it’s very, very difficult to cut through the clutter of indie beauty and its oft-inflated price tags, we dug through the 500+ products available on the site to bring you the 19 ones that are worth your time—and money. Ahead, the best beauty products to buy at Free People this winter.