StyleCaster
Share

The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Forever21

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Forever21

Lauren Caruso
by
The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Forever21
25 Start slideshow

Forever21 isn’t exactly what you’d think of when you hear the words “beauty mecca.” H&M, maybe—even Topshop is a closer match with its extensive beauty range. But quietly, F21—purveyor of $2 tanks and statement jewelry for tweens—has been slowly improving its beauty game under the radar.

MORE: The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now

So under the radar, in fact, that it took a last-minute party invite and a major time crunch for me to find out: In a pinch last week, I stopped into one of the NYC locations and picked up an eyeshadow palette, two nail polishes, and four face masks—all for less than $20 total. Of course, the shadow didn’t feel as buttery as say, anything in a Naked Palette, but the color went on smooth and stayed put for an entire evening—then wiped off without much persuading. The face masks were equally impressive: My skin isn’t totally transformed, but if the cost of looking slightly glowier and well-rested is $1.90, then sign me up. The polish stayed on for a whole 24 hours without chipping, which is impressive considering I did my nails on the train (it was empty!) sans base or top coat. Not bad for less than $4.

MORE: The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at Free People Right Now

Ahead, 25 beauty buys from Forever21 that are surprisingly good.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Grid Makeup Bag Set, $6.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Its Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream $6.50; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Burts Bees Body Lotion, $9.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Dr. 119 Fox Collastin Face Mask, $5; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Forever 21 Eye Shadow Palette, $8.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Matte Eyelash Curler, $2.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Metallic Hair Brush, $3.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Mani Pedi Set, $2.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Holika Holika Seal Mask Sheet, $5.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Light Grey Gel Nail Polish, $3.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Its Skin Blueberry Sheet Mask, $2; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Eva NYC Hair Oil Treatment, $16.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Brow Palette, $7.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

My Mane Care Hydrating Mask, $15.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Eyeshadow Palette, $5.90; at Foreve21

 

Photo: Forever21

Water Resistent Mascara, $4.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Matte Top Coat, $3.90; at Foreve21

 

Photo: Forever21

Cooling Eye Mask, $3.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Classic Headwrap Set, $1.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Travel Bottle Set, $4.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Urban Dollkiss Sleeping Pack, $14; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Cucumber Lemon Cleansing Wipes, $4.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Makeup Brush Set $7.90; at Forever21; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Collagen Mask Sheet Set, $4.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Liquid Lipstick and Liner Set, $5.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Rising Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

11 Rising Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share