15 Game-Changing Beauty Products to Order from Etsy

At face value, Etsy can appear overwhelmingly large, as twee as any Pinterest “wedding inspo” board, and generally pretty lackluster as far as beauty goes. But! For every hand-milled bar of soap made on a hippie commune (and there are plenty), there are chic bottles of natural Blue Tansy oil, minimalist pots of gorgeous lip balm, game-changing organic skin serums, and way more.
And the beauty of it all is, unlike walking into a drugstore or Sephora, you’re able to communicate directly with the products’ developers and sellers, and most things sold are minimally processed and free of nasty chemicals.
I can say with certainty that some of my all-time favorite things come from Etsy—both within the fashion and beauty spaces—so I feel compelled to urge you to open your mind and check out some truly game-changing finds.
If you don't follow Nikisha Brunson—half of blogging collective Urban Bush Babes—on Instagram, well, start now. That's how I found out about her Etsy store Folie Apothecary that sells 100-percent natural (incredibly chic) handcrafted small-batch products like the game-changing Prickly Pear hair serum, and Prickly Pear Face Serum, a do-it-all potion that improves everything from hydration levels to acne scars.
Prickly Pear Face Serum, $38–$76; at Folie Apothecary/Etsy
You literally won't be able to choose just one product from Hopscotch London, a design-led lifestyle store focused on minimal simplicity, but we're feeling the Soy Candle in Fig + Melon, the All Natural Room Spray in Rose + Bergamot, the 100% Vegan Refresh Facial Oil, and the Vegan Rose Lip Balm, all between $8 and $30.
Check out the brand's store here.
This UK shop hand-makes natural lip balm made with plenty of good stuff including cocoa butter, shea butter, beeswax, almond oil, calendula oil, and natural flavors.
Prosecco and Peach Lip Balm, $5; at Sweet Cecily's/Etsy
Chic, minimalist, and totally effective, beauty obsessives can't get enough of Yoshimomo, a skin-care line that's 100-percent natural and 100-percent cruelty-free. Come for the Quench Hyaluronic Moisturizer ($44) and stay for the Black Magic Bamboo Charcoal Cleanser ($34) and the Luminous Microdermabrasion Cream ($34).
You already know Herbivore from retailers like Urban Outfitters and Sephora, but the brand also had a strong Etsy presence, selling its signature minimalist products such as lip balms, face mists, soaps, and oils by the dozen. Try this Lapis Lazuli face oil, which acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial that aids in reducing redness and clarifying the complexion.
Lapis Facial Oil, $72; at Herbivore Botanicals/Etsy
A perfect all-purpose balm that's not glittery but reflects light for a highlighting boost, it includes pure mica, cold-pressed coconut oil, rose powder, and sustainably sourced French pink clay and can be used on face and body.
Check out the shop's other all-natural, plant-based, non-GMO products, which have gotten so popular they're now sold at retailers such as Free People.
Pink Rose Shimmer Balm, $14; at Good4U/Etsy
This tiny container packs a big punch: rosehip, calendula, pink clay, organic rosehip powder, rose water, geranium essential oil. Just mix with water and watch as it hydrates, exfoliates, brightens, and prevents aging.
Rose Clay Mask, $20; at Solis and Mare/Etsy
This rose-gold complexion gloss can be used for strobing, highlighting, enhancing, and blurring. Made with shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, rosemary, rosehip oil, cocoa butter, iron oxide, vegan vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B3, avocado oil, castor oil, and rosemary extract.
Rose Gold Highlighting Strobing Cream, $7.95; at Clearskin Minerals/Etsy
Skip the chem-filled drugstore stuff and opt for this natural eye makeup remover, made with organic witch hazel, organic sweet almond oil, distilled water, organic vitamin E oil, organic lavender essential oil, and organic frankincense essential oil.
Eye Makeup Remover, $8-$10; at CLN and DRTY/Etsy
Get your hands on this fair-trade, all-natural miracle salve healing balm that's made with essential oils and is 100-percent petroleum free.
Miracle Salve, $14; at Wellborn Essentials/Etsy
A line of handmade 3-free nail polish, Ann Boyar doesn't use toluene, formaldehyde, or dibutyl phthalate. Choose from a huge range of colors (we love this reddish-orange) from pale pink to bright yellow. Plus, each bottle includes a stainless-steel ball for easier mixing and a wide brush for easier application.
Brick Red Creme Polish, $8; at Ann Boyar/Etsy
A salt spray that leaves hair moisturized thanks to argan oil, avocado oil, aloe vera oil, Epsom salt, water, fragrance, and sea salt.
Sea Salt Spray, $8-$14.40; at Rare Bath and Body/Etsy
Activated charcoal acts like a magnet in the presence of toxins, making this an essential facial bar. It's unscented, vegan, and made with food-grade bamboo-activated charcoal.
Bamboo Activated Charcoal Soap, $7; at Rocky Top Soap Shop/Etsy
If the name didn't give it away, this salve—made on a small organic California farm—is specifically crafted for your V. As the description reads, "This is a tall glass of ice cold lemonade for your vagina. Some bacteria and yeast thrive in and promote a dry cha cha. Coconut oil infused with chamomile and lavender make for an antiseptic, anti-inflammatory environment causing those uninvited guests to bounce. Dryness can occur for other reasons, and discomfort down under puts the brakes on good feels. The Kooch Quench does a stellar job at cell repair, so if you’re healing post birth or have chronic dryness, this salve is a great aid." #Sold.
Cooch Quench, $12; at Fat at the Moon/Etsy