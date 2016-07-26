15 Game-Changing Beauty Products to Order from Etsy

At face value, Etsy can appear overwhelmingly large, as twee as any Pinterest “wedding inspo” board, and generally pretty lackluster as far as beauty goes. But! For every hand-milled bar of soap made on a hippie commune (and there are plenty), there are chic bottles of natural Blue Tansy oil, minimalist pots of gorgeous lip balm, game-changing organic skin serums, and way more.

And the beauty of it all is, unlike walking into a drugstore or Sephora, you’re able to communicate directly with the products’ developers and sellers, and most things sold are minimally processed and free of nasty chemicals.

I can say with certainty that some of my all-time favorite things come from Etsy—both within the fashion and beauty spaces—so I feel compelled to urge you to open your mind and check out some truly game-changing finds.