StyleCaster
Share

12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS

by
12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Anyone who has ever bought anything at CVS Pharmacy is well-acquainted with the floor-length, coupon-loaded receipt you get after a transaction, right? And since you probably immediately throw it away or crumple it into your wallet, since saving big on household crap like paper towels and laundry detergent is boring as hell, we’re about to drop some serious, mind-blowing knowledge on you: CVS has a straight-up massive cosmetics section that is loaded with insanely good beauty products for you to spend all those ExtraBucks on.

MORE: Ugly Nail Polish Colors Are Trending For Summer 2017

And no, we’re not just talking about CoverGirl mascaras and Revlon eyeliners, with K-beauty brands like Peach Slices and Holika Holika, as well as top-notch skin care from Vichy and Dr. Murad, CVS’s beauty aisle is officially rivaling Sephora’s. And considering our bank accounts can hardly keep up with our beauty-product obsession as is (a.k.a. we’re super, duper broke), we know where we’ll be going the next time we convince ourselves we need yet *another* eyeshadow palette. So, to spread the beauty-product goodness that we’ve just discovered, we rounded up the 12 best products to shop at CVS today. Brace yourself, ’cause you’re going to want all 12, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow

Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow, $11.99; at CVS

Photo: Peach Slices
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-MUA High Shine Lipstick
MUA High Shine Lipstick

MUA High Shine Lipstick, $5.99; at CVS 

Photo: MUA
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Ariul Brilliant Tone Up EGG Cream
Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Cream

Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Cream, $28.99; at CVS 

Photo: Ariul
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream
Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream

Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream, $11.24; at CVS

Photo: Nuance
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask
Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask

Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask, $1.29; at CVS

Photo: Elisha Coy
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set
Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set

Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set, $52.99; at CVS 

Photo: Dr. Murad
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner V
Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner

Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner, $14.49; at CVS

Photo: Frudia
Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner
Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner

Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner, $10.79; at CVS

Photo: Renpure
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Vinchy Derma Finish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30
Vichy DermaFinish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30

Vichy DermaFinish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30, $30; at CVS 

Photo: Vichy
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum
Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum

Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum, $12.99; at CVS

Photo: Elisha Coy
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel
Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel

Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel, $8.49; at CVS

Photo: Holika Holika
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection
Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection

Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection, $10.79; at CVS

Photo: Milani
Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Brown hair girl with cherry lips
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld's Incredibly Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010...

You Need to See Hailee Steinfeld's Incredibly Good Beauty Evolution Since 2010...
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-MUA High Shine Lipstick
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Ariul Brilliant Tone Up EGG Cream
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner V
  • Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Vinchy Derma Finish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection
  • Insanely Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS-Brown hair girl with cherry lips
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share