25 Fall Beauty Products to Buy from Bluemercury

Lauren Caruso
by
Founded nearly two decades ago, Bluemercury was founder Marla Malcom Beck’s answer to the dichotomy of stuffy department store beauty counters and fluorescent-lit drugstores.

It might not have the same sort of brand recognition as, say, Sephora or Ulta, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a household name: Bluemercury has expanded to more than 100 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, with another 40-plus stores slated to open in 2017. Plus, with top brands like REN, Ahava, Smith + Cult, and Aerin, the retailer is a top purveyor of luxury, often-paraben-free brands like its in-house skin care label, m-61, as well as its cosmetics brand, Lune + Aster.

To celebrate the cooler weather, we culled 25 must-have fall beauty buys from Bluemercury to pick up stat, including a restoring shampoo, a brightening under-eye highlighter, and a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and aloe. Shop our favorite picks for fall ahead!

M-61 Hydraboost Eye Serum, $72; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Clinique Indulge in Color Set, $29.50; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Lune + Aster Realglow Undereye Brightener, $28; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Aerin Rose Oil, $68; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Smith & Cult Interlewd Eyeshadow Palette, $44; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Primer, $28; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Bobbi Brown Lip Pencil in Sangria, $25; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Darphin Hydraskin Light, $62; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Love Hangover, $20; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Jo Malone Basil Neroli Cologne, $65-$130; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Estee Lauder Genuine Glow Oil Lip Tint, $20; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light, $80; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Chantecaille Protect The Lions Charity Eye Palette, $85; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Margaret Dabbs London Intensive Hydrating Hand Lotion, $44; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Lune + Aster Stratosphere Volumizing Mascara, $20; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Laura Mercier Master Class Colour Essentials Collection 2nd Edition, $125; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Moroccanoil Curl Cleaning Conditioner, $32; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, $49-$154; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Skinceuticals Phyto+, $82; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

R+Co Park Ave Blowout Balm, $16-$28; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Lune + Aster Hydralift Pimer, $30; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Rodial Bee Venom 24K Gold Body Souffle, $190; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip and Cheek Color, $31; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Trish McEvoy Instant Eye Lift, $39; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Variation Palette, $95; at Bluemercury

Photo: Bluemercury

