25 Fall Beauty Products to Buy from Bluemercury

Founded nearly two decades ago, Bluemercury was founder Marla Malcom Beck’s answer to the dichotomy of stuffy department store beauty counters and fluorescent-lit drugstores.

It might not have the same sort of brand recognition as, say, Sephora or Ulta, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a household name: Bluemercury has expanded to more than 100 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, with another 40-plus stores slated to open in 2017. Plus, with top brands like REN, Ahava, Smith + Cult, and Aerin, the retailer is a top purveyor of luxury, often-paraben-free brands like its in-house skin care label, m-61, as well as its cosmetics brand, Lune + Aster.

To celebrate the cooler weather, we culled 25 must-have fall beauty buys from Bluemercury to pick up stat, including a restoring shampoo, a brightening under-eye highlighter, and a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and aloe. Shop our favorite picks for fall ahead!