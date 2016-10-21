25 Fall Beauty Products to Buy from Bluemercury

Founded nearly two decades ago, Bluemercury was founder Marla Malcom Beck’s answer to the dichotomy of stuffy department store beauty counters and fluorescent-lit drugstores.
It might not have the same sort of brand recognition as, say, Sephora or Ulta, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a household name: Bluemercury has expanded to more than 100 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, with another 40-plus stores slated to open in 2017. Plus, with top brands like REN, Ahava, Smith + Cult, and Aerin, the retailer is a top purveyor of luxury, often-paraben-free brands like its in-house skin care label, m-61, as well as its cosmetics brand, Lune + Aster.
To celebrate the cooler weather, we culled 25 must-have fall beauty buys from Bluemercury to pick up stat, including a restoring shampoo, a brightening under-eye highlighter, and a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and aloe. Shop our favorite picks for fall ahead!
Lune + Aster Realglow Undereye Brightener, $28; at Bluemercury
Smith & Cult Interlewd Eyeshadow Palette, $44; at Bluemercury
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Primer, $28; at Bluemercury
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Love Hangover, $20; at Bluemercury
Jo Malone Basil Neroli Cologne, $65-$130; at Bluemercury
Estee Lauder Genuine Glow Oil Lip Tint, $20; at Bluemercury
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light, $80; at Bluemercury
Chantecaille Protect The Lions Charity Eye Palette, $85; at Bluemercury
Margaret Dabbs London Intensive Hydrating Hand Lotion, $44; at Bluemercury
Lune + Aster Stratosphere Volumizing Mascara, $20; at Bluemercury
Laura Mercier Master Class Colour Essentials Collection 2nd Edition, $125; at Bluemercury
Moroccanoil Curl Cleaning Conditioner, $32; at Bluemercury
Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, $49-$154; at Bluemercury
Rodial Bee Venom 24K Gold Body Souffle, $190; at Bluemercury
Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Lip and Cheek Color, $31; at Bluemercury
Yves Saint Laurent Couture Variation Palette, $95; at Bluemercury
