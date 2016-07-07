30 Beauty Products to Buy from ASOS Right Now

There are few things as satisfying as finding a new place to spend your hard-earned cash on payday. (Other contenders include peeling Elmer’s glue off your hand, finding your size on the sale rack, and free tacos.) And even though ASOS isn’t a new shopping destination, per se, we’ll bet you’ve overlooked the UK retailer’s impressive beauty section.
With 1,300+ lipsticks, mascaras, sheet masks, and salt sprays, ASOS is quickly turning into a go-to spot for beauty finds. Plus, you can find drugstore must-haves like NYX alongside under-the-radar brands like Starskin, Barry M, and Bourjois. Here are 30 amazing beauty picks we’re scooping up from ASOS right now.
Dr. Paw Paw It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler, $22; at ASOS
Dirty (in a Good Way!) Hand Wash, $8.50; at ASOS
Ice Cream Nail File Duo, $6.50; at ASOS
Rodial Dragon's Blood Sculpting Gel, $128; at ASOS
Starskin Kelp Leaf Detox Face Mask, $21; at ASOS
Toni & Guy Sea Salt Texturising Spray, $12.50; at ASOS
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Midnight, $161; at ASOS
Tangle Teezer Blow Styling Paddle Brush, $33; at ASOS
Anna Sui Limited Edition Ring Rouge $16; at ASOS
NYX Pro Lip Cream Palette, $16.50; at ASOS
Catseye Pug Makeup Bag, $17; at ASOS
Barry M Make Me Blush Cream, $7.50; at ASOS
Oh K! Ribbon Hair Ties, $8.50; at ASOS
Korres Black Pine Firming Day Cream for Normal to Combination Skin, $64; at ASOS
theBalm TimeBalm Primer, $38; at ASOS
Bourjois Rouge Edition Souffle De Velvet Lipstick, $15; at ASOS
Models Own Eyeshadow Palette, $25; at ASOS
Lord & Berry Scuba Pro Waterproof Mascara, $22; at ASOS
Anatomicals Not Another Rough Day Please Body Moisturizer, $6.50; at ASOS
bbrowbar Eyebrow Gel, $28; at ASOS
Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner, $19.50; at ASOS
Lottie Me Me Me Mirror, $10; at ASOS
Nip & Fab Bee Sting Fix Cleansing Pads, $22; at ASOS
Pixi Mattelustre Lipstick, $23; at ASOS
Nude by Nature Pointed Precision Brush, $39; at ASOS
Winky Lux Diamond Powder, $24; at ASOS
Japonesque Go Curl Pocket Lash Curler, $18; at ASOS
Ciate Pretty Fun & Fearless Palette in Fun, $47; at ASOS
Illamasqua Limited Edition Lava Lip Marble Lipstick, $32; at ASOS
Unicorn Glitter Bath Confetti, $10; at ASOS