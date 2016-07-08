30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now

Don’t get me wrong, I can find a way to spend absurd amounts of money just about anywhere things are sold, but I’m convinced that Anthropologie’s beauty department was made to reel me in so they can take all my dollars.

If you’re a sucker for top-of-the-line natural formulas served up in gorgeous packaging that looks like it belongs in a vignette from the Instagram of some impossibly chic twentysomething with long, tangled hair and the most insane collection of vintage Levi’s who grew up in the fields of Provence but just moved to Brooklyn by way of Paris (as Nora Ephron said, “the sort of girl who knew the names of wildflowers and fed baby birds with eyedroppers and rescued bugs from swimming pools”), then Anthro is the veritable mecca for your vibe of choice. Also, same.

Here, you’ll find 30 of the very best products sold at Anthropologie right now. They’re all made with the kind of quality organic ingredients you’d expect from a store that prides itself on its earthy Mother Nature relocates to Williamsburg wares, and if you catch an iPhone photo of them on your dresser in the right light, you may just be able to channel that baby-bird-feeding dream girl. (That’s how social media works.)