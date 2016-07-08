StyleCaster
Share

30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now

Rachel Krause
by
30 Gorgeous Beauty Products to Buy from Anthropologie Right Now
30 Start slideshow

Don’t get me wrong, I can find a way to spend absurd amounts of money just about anywhere things are sold, but I’m convinced that Anthropologie’s beauty department was made to reel me in so they can take all my dollars.

If you’re a sucker for top-of-the-line natural formulas served up in gorgeous packaging that looks like it belongs in a vignette from the Instagram of some impossibly chic twentysomething with long, tangled hair and the most insane collection of vintage Levi’s who grew up in the fields of Provence but just moved to Brooklyn by way of Paris (as Nora Ephron said, “the sort of girl who knew the names of wildflowers and fed baby birds with eyedroppers and rescued bugs from swimming pools”), then Anthro is the veritable mecca for your vibe of choice. Also, same.

Here, you’ll find 30 of the very best products sold at Anthropologie right now. They’re all made with the kind of quality organic ingredients you’d expect from a store that prides itself on its earthy Mother Nature relocates to Williamsburg wares, and if you catch an iPhone photo of them on your dresser in the right light, you may just be able to channel that baby-bird-feeding dream girl. (That’s how social media works.)

MORE: 25 Spectacular Beauty Products to Buy at Urban Outfitters Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

French Girl Organics Cleansing Wash, $32; at Anthropologie

Edible Beauty & Gold Rush Eye Balm, $83; at Anthropologie

0.2 Fragrance Eau de Parfum, $80; at Anthropologie

AILA Nail Color, $17; at Anthropologie

Artifact Face Masque, $52; at Anthropologie

Buckler's Chapped Skin Remedy Jar, $22; at Anthropologie

Cocovit Orange Basil Lip Balm, $14; at Anthropologie

Fictions Mini Eau de Parfum, $18; at Anthropologie

Finn & Co. Cream for the Body, $38; at Anthropologie

Graydon Superfood Mask + Scrub, $39; at Anthropologie

Hampton Sun Serious Shimmer Cooling Spray, $32; at Anthropologie

Hanover Kern Hand Balm, $22; at Anthropologie

Ilia Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer, $42; at Anthropologie

Indie Lee Moisturizing Oil, $36; at Anthropologie

Kaia Naturals Juicy Bamboo Natural Facial Cleansing Cloths, $15.50; at Anthropologie

Lani Tropical Hair Treatment, $18; at Anthropologie

Leif Moroccan Rose Milk Bath, $40; at Anthropologie

Leonor Greyl Shampooing Au Miel, $51; at Anthropologie

MIYU Beauty Mist, $34; at Anthropologie

Over Land & Sea Sunscreen Stick, $12.50; at Anthropologie

Posies & Co. Body & Hair Oil, $28; at Anthropologie

RMS Beauty Eye Polish, $28; at Anthropologie

Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, $90; at Anthropologie

The Artist's Studio Lip Shimmer, $8; at Anthropologie

The Beauty Chef Probiotic Skin Refiner, $75; at Anthropologie

Tocca Hair Fragrance, $36; at Anthropologie

Urb Apothecary Lavender Matcha Mask, $14; at Anthropologie

Votary Super Seed Facial Oil, $110; at Anthropologie

Albeit Luminous Lip Oil, $9; at Anthropologie

Dr. Sponge Facial Cleansing Sponge, $9; at Anthropologie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Ways to Go Blonder This Summer (Sans Sun-In)

9 Ways to Go Blonder This Summer (Sans Sun-In)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share