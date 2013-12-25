Beauty Product Superlatives: 2013’s Best and Brightest

We’ve all got our trusted beauty products that we just keep going back to, but every now and again a new item comes out that deserves some attention. Whether it’s a statement lip color or a hair product that will change the way you style your tresses, we’re big believers that you should never stop trying new products.
This year alone brought some of the best new products we’ve ever seen onto the beauty market, and here’s where we share our discoveries with you. Dubbed every type of superlative you could think of, we’ve named the beauty products that deserve the titles normally reserved for seniors in high school.
The best beauty products from 2013, hands down.
Most Likely to Disappear: While some of our makeup is made to stand out (hello, mascara!), we're always trying to make our foundation look as invisible as possible. The POREfessional primer from Benefit makes your pores practically disappear before melting into your skin for a flawless, smooth finish. Use it as a primer for foundation or use it on its own, but either way, it'll disappear before your eyes.
Benefit The Porefessional, $30, Benefitcosmetics.com
Best Smile: Whether you want an easy whitening toothpaste or you're dying to dive into a full whitening system, Crest 3D white is the product for the job. Use the toothpaste for gradual maintenance or opt for the whitening kit for a megawatt smile.
Crest 3D White Toothpaste, $4.75, Pgestore.com
Most Kissable: When put through every lipstick test imaginable (eating, drinking, talking, kissing, interviewing, etc.), this one will not budge. A beauty editor favorite, the super saturated color and intense hydration of CoverGirl's lipstick has never let us down. Plus, because it's under $10, you can basically own the entire color collection without breaking the bank.
CoverGirl Lipstick, $7.99, CVS.com
Most Popular: Considering the wildly successful palettes that Urban Decay has sold in the past, it's no secret that the Naked 3 sold out within minutes. Originally set for a 2014 launch, sales of the Naked 3 leaked overseas, and the demand for the palette was so high that Urban Decay pushed up the release of the Naked 3 to appease customers.
Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette, $52, UrbanDecay.com
Cutest Couple: Alexa Chung's cat eye is one of the most famous in the pop culture world, so when she teamed up with Eyeko for a stunning mascara and eyeliner set, we were pretty pumped. A waterproof eyeliner that gives you an enviable cat eye, plus a mascara that delivers lush lashes, this duo should be in every girl's makeup bag.
Alexa Chung Eye Do Mascara and Eyeliner Set, $39, Sephora.com
Most Likely to Make You Blush: Easy to apply and compact enough to throw in your bag without worrying about makeup getting everywhere, Tarte's cheek stain is perfect for girls on the go who want a little glow. Apply to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush or just under your cheekbone for a subtle contour.
Tarte Cheek Stain, $30, Tartecosmetics.com
Most Likely to Last Through the Party: Nothing's worse than an eyeliner that settles into your crease, and this liquid liner from the RiRi Hearts MAC collection would never let you down like that. Once you apply this liner and let it dry, you'll never have to touch up your makeup. This stuff is a must-have during the year, but especially during the holiday parties you're sure to be attending.
RiRi Hearts MAC Liquidlast Liner, $21.50, MACcosmetics.com
Best Hair: If we've learned anything this year, it's that dirty hair is always better than clean hair. Dry shampoo has become a lifesaver (it's less damaging, gives better texture and makes styling way easier) and Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray gives us everything we could ever want in a hair product, plus it smells amazing. We recommend getting yourself a large can for home and a travel-size for your purse. It's only right.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $19, Oribe.com