Beauty Product Superlatives: 2013’s Best and Brightest

We’ve all got our trusted beauty products that we just keep going back to, but every now and again a new item comes out that deserves some attention. Whether it’s a statement lip color or a hair product that will change the way you style your tresses, we’re big believers that you should never stop trying new products.

This year alone brought some of the best new products we’ve ever seen onto the beauty market, and here’s where we share our discoveries with you. Dubbed every type of superlative you could think of, we’ve named the beauty products that deserve the titles normally reserved for seniors in high school.

More From Beauty High:

10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Liquid Eyeliner

25 Best Places to Shop for Beauty Products

Best-Selling Beauty Products: The Most Popular Items Right Now