All the Beauty Looks We’re Drooling Over from the Oscars Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After last year’s low-key award shows, the stars showed up to the Oscars 2022 giving it 100 percent in the beauty department. So far, no one really called it in. Instead, they hired A teams in hair and makeup to ensure no hair or lipstick is out of place. Come and drool over our favorites while we help you steal their looks with products you can buy now. And they’re not all pricey. Score.

This year’s Oscars brought all the biggest celebs, including Zendaya (in a crop top!), Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and so many more. Young Hollywood is seriously killing it this year. Influencers, including TikTokers, are there this time around as well, maybe for the first time. We’ve never seen this many social stars on the red carpet. Remi Bader is casually posing near Nicole Kidman. Major!

OK, now let’s get to the best of the best looks. Check back here for more as we continue to update you.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Makeup artist Molly Greenwald used Byredo makeup and seriously killed it. That perfect red lip? The shade is called Red Armchair.

Laverne Cox

Cox is playing multiple roles tonight, hosting E!‘s red carpet. She’s never looked so good.

Lily James

We’re loving a brunette Lily James in pretty, soft waves by Danilo Dixon using Sebastian Professional. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo was responsible for the stunning makeup using Anastasia Beverly Hills products, including the viral Brow Freeze.

Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actor just might win the big award tonight and she’s playing the part.

Kourtney Kardashian

We didn’t expect this duo to hit the red carpet but Travis is performing so of course, Kourtney is a gorgeous plus one. Makeup artist Rokael used’s CurrentBody Skin LED Neck and Dec Perfector to get her glowing.

Zendaya

Hairstylist Antoinette Hill gave Zendaya this stunning swept-up hair because “we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” she said. She used Hidden Crown hair, Joico and TRESemmé products and T3 tools to get the look.

Venus Williams

Venus and Serena have never looked more glam than tonight. Makeup artist Karina Milan prepped Venus skin with Lancer Skincare and applied Byredo makeup.

Kirsten Dunst

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used the L’Oréal Professionnel’s Steampod Flat Iron & Styler to get this sleek style.

Nicole Kidman

One of the best beauty looks of the night is always Nicole Kidman in a classicly beautiful style.

Lupita Nyong’o

This chic updo was partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art created by her longtime stylist, Vernon François using Matrix products, according to the brand. Makeup artist Nick Barose is responsible for the glam with Lancôme makeup including the new Idôle Liquid Liner.