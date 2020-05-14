The Best Beauty Organizers with Lids to Keep Your Collection Looking Pristine

It’s no secret that your beauty products are one of your most prized possessions: You use a few (or a handful) on most days and when you snag the best deals, you feel like you just won the jackpot. But raise your hand if you collect and collect, with nowhere to properly store your beauty treasures. Organizing the chaos is no small feat, especially if you can’t stop, won’t stop buying all the eyeshadow with very limited vanity space. Our advice? Invest in one or a few beauty organizers with lids to keep your inventory in check.

Consider this a PSA: Your bathroom sink is not ideal for makeup storage. Neither is your bedside table or the top of your dresser. By no means are we saying you should part ways with some of your palettes (we would never), but if you want to keep all of your cosmetics and have space to live, too, beauty organizers, especially ones with lids, are a game changer. These storage units are designated spaces to tuck away your makeup and skincare products, and because they’re sealed, your favorite pencils and compacts stay secure and separate from environmental stressors in the air.

1. HBlife Makeup Brush Holder

In case you weren’t already doing so, organizing your star applicators like brushes and beauty sponges is just as important as safely and neatly storing your makeup. Some beauty gurus take the mason jar route — DIYing a pretty cup and arranging as they see fit — but if you’re not exactly the creative type or would prefer something a little more secure, look no further than HBlife’s acrylic beauty organizer with a lid and drawers. The closed storage box keeps your tools free of dust and other particles floating in the air, so your brushes (and skin!) are protected. Plus, with two brush holders holding down your best tools with beige pearls at their ends, this gorgeous case is as fashionable as it is functional.

2. mDesign Makeup Organizer Box

If you pride yourself on always having primp and polished nails, it’s probably safe to say that your mani essentials — colors, clippers, files and the like — are some of your most beloved possessions. This makeup organizer box from mDesign, though advertised for cosmetics, is the perfect little set up to store your tools in. The hinged boxes are stackable, so you can set one on top of the other on your desk, in your bathroom cabinet, or on your vanity. And because this beauty organizer comes with a see-through lid, you’ll always know when you’re running low on staples like cotton swabs.

3. STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers

Your overflowing collection of palettes, lip products, compacts of blush, bronzer and highlighter can now be tamed thanks to STORI’s stackable beauty organizers. Each drawer is 6 inches wide by 4-3/8-inches tall, making them a perfect fit for most cosmetics (save for those extra long palettes — yes, we’re talking to you, Kat Von D). They’re made from durable plastic, so you can rest assured your favorite products are well protected, and because the bottoms of each storage bin are insetted, they’re compatible with other Audrey collection pieces for easy stacking.