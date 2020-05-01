Spacious Beauty Organization Bags That Are Perfect for Travel & Storage

Is it just us, or is the worst part of packing for any trip — business, vacation, weekend getaway — narrowing down your makeup options and finding a place to (safely) stow them all in your suitcase? Mesh zip pockets are obviously a no-go because they offer zero cushion, and you’re certainly not about to risk breaking the pricey products. Layering them between your jeans and pajamas is also a gamble because #leakshappen. So what’s the alternative? As far as we’re concerned, the best solution is to store your staple items in a beauty organization bag because, really, what’s one more piece of luggage?

Train bags, vanity packs, compacts — whatever you want to call them, beauty organizer bags are every makeup hoarder’s saving grace in times of travel. They’re essential caboodles (and if you don’t know what those are, open a new tab and look them up right now), only instead of a hard casing, they’re made with sturdy fabric. Some cases come pre-organized, while others come with adjustable compartments so you can construct your own system, and they always have plenty of space for the essentials (and then some).

Of course, world travelers aren’t the only ones who could benefit from investing in these kinds of cosmetic bags. If you have a large collection and need extra storage, these cases are big enough to fit everything and anything from makeup and brushes to loose shadows, palettes, hair brushes, skin-care products, nail polish and so on. Browse our favorite beauty organizer bags below and stash them under your bed for safe keeping.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Relavel Travel Makeup Case

You could probably fit your entire collection in Relavel’s beauty organizer bag if you tried. It’s a quality storage case made from Oxford fabric and lined with nylon, and offers users enough storage space to comfortably store all the things: cosmetics like lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow pans and palettes, makeup brushes, hairbrushes, skin care products, hair care products, nail polish and art tools — you name it, there’s a place for it. But what makes this beauty organizer bag so multifunctional isn’t its many compartments — it’s that the compartments are adjustable, so you can organize how you like or take them out altogether to use the bag for storing your delicates, toiletries, jewelry or camera.

2. NiceEbag Makeup Bag

Prefer something a little sturdier? This beauty organizer bag from NiceEbag is constructed from PU leather. It’s waterproof, easy to clean when stains arise or powders sprinkle the bottom of the case, and a padded top cover and bottom provides your most precious products with optimal protection. Its sponge dividers are adjustable and removable, so you can organize products however you prefer, and the bag itself is lightweight, but durable, making it your new favorite travel companion.

3. Freegrace Premium Hanging Toiletry Travel Bag

How many times have you overpacked your beauty bag and only used the products you could easily grab off the top of the pile? That won’t be the case with this beauty organizer bag from Freegrace because all of your makeup and skincare is on display. This hanging toiletry bag is fabulous for anyone who’s OOO message is constantly active. It features seven adjustable and three fixed pockets, all of which are see-through and secure via zipper closure. Plus, when it’s not fully extended on a closet hanger or on the back of your bathroom door, it folds up into a handy dandy carrying case which — you can imagine — makes packing back up a breeze.