The 25 Buzziest Beauty Launches of 2017

2017 was a landmark year for the beauty industry as advertising became more inclusive, formulations became more advanced and technology reached a new peak. We can only hope this continues in the New Year, but we’re highlighting our favorites, just to be on the safe side.
We’re still buying whatever Rihanna sells us, like her Fenty Beauty line, but there are plenty honors we’d spend our pretty pennies on. From a smart brush that analyzes strands in real time to a co-wash in dry shampoo form, these are the 25 beauty launches that we couldn’t stop talking about this year. And to be honest, we’ll still be obsessed with them when in the New Year.
ApotheCARE Essentials
This year, Unilever added this all natural drugstore brand to its lineup, where everything is priced under $20.
$10.99, at Amazon
ApotheCARE Essentials
Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Co-Wash
Naturalistas everywhere rejoiced when Cantu released this revolutionary co-wash, made with apple cider vinegar, an ingredient lauded for its antibacterial properties.
$4.99, at Sally Beauty
Cantu
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips
The celebrity makeup artist's brand has given us a slew of statement-making products to play with. And this year, she finally added matte liquid lipstick to her lineup.
$34, at Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Colourpop x Karrueche Fem Rosa Collection
Karrueche Tran's second collection with the affordable brand did not disappoint. Its lineup included a rose-colored palette and plenty of colorful glosses to match.
$4.20, at Colourpop
Colourpop
I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask
This is the illuminating diamond peel-off mask that launched at least a thousand selfies.
$23, at Urban Outfitters
I Dew Care
Everything From Fenty Beauty
Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold, as evidenced by the monstrous success of her first-ever beauty brand, which includes the fast favorite, Pro Filt'r Matte Longwear Foundation.
$34, at Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
GLAMGLOW Glitter Mask
This sparkly peel-off mask looks amazing in selfies, but it also leaves behind glow-y skin.
$69, at GLAMGLOW
GLAMGLOW
Glossier You
The millennial pink brand's first-ever fragrance is an intoxicating scent made with notes of ambrette, musk and pink pepper.
$60, at Glossier
Glossier
Kerastase Hair Coach
The world's first smart hairbrush measures the quality and health of your hair as you brush it and provides personalized advice.
$200, at select salons
Kerastase
KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo
This shimmering loose powder and high shine lip gloss set is one of the first makeup offerings from Kim Kardashian-West's highly anticipated beauty line.
$32, at KKW Beauty
KKW Beauty
Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer
This year, the beauty mogul expanded beyond her signature lip kits and unleashed an expansive range of concealers that apply like a second skin.
$20, at Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics
Christian Louboutin Mascara Makeup
We were ecstatic when the luxury designer launched a set of nail lacquers and this year, we were even more excited to get our hands on a range of eye makeup products.
$70, at Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin
MAC Lip Duo
Not to be outdone by Kylie Jenner's lip kits, the beauty giant launched an affordable duo of its own.
$27, at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
ORLY x Muslim Girl #HalalPaint
This inclusive collaboration includes a set of polishes that are water-permeable and made with 100% halal ingredients for Muslim women.
ORLY
Pat McGrath Labs Unlimited Edition
This expansive pack of eye and lip products is the first permanent collection created by the renowned makeup artist.
$125, at Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs
Sara Happ Clay Lip Mask
Happ is known for her sugary-sweet lip scrubs and plumping balms, but this year, she was sure to add a restorative treatment into the mix.
$32, at Sara Happ
Sara Happ
SJP Stash Sexy Scented Hair Mist
She's known for a mean shoe game, but Sarah Jessica Parker is no floozy in the beauty department, either. In 2017, she launched the hair perfume we never knew we needed.
$30, at Ulta
SJP
Stellar Cosmetics
This no-frills makeup range launched in 2017 and was made specifically for medium to darker skin tones.
$22, at Sephora
Stellar Cosmetics
tarte Dry Shampoo
In a move that nobody saw coming, the makeup brand expanded its lineup to include a limited edition dry shampoo for achieving "hair goals."
tarte
Tatcha The Water Cream
Beauty junkies could not stop raving about this water-based, oil-free moisturizer, made with Japanese nutrients and botanicals.
Tatcha
Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous
If you want to know what this luxe fragrance smells like, the name says it all.
$310-$804, at Tom Ford
Tom Ford
Urban Decay Naked Heat
This amber-hued eyeshadow pack is the latest group to join Urban Decay's cult favorite "Naked" line.
$54, at Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Skin Care
The brand also introduced a line of pre and post-makeup products for keeping skin glowy and clean, including a skin polish gentle enough for everyday use.
$28, at Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
The supermodel's first foray into makeup was a capsule collection of eye, lip and face products, all packaged by Maybelline.
$29.99, at Maybelline
Maybelline
MDNA Skin
After years of selling her skin care secrets overseas, Madonna finally brought her beauty brand stateside. It includes next-level technologies, including this Skin Rejuvenator Set.
$600, at Barneys
MDNA