30 Amazing New Beauty Products You Haven’t Tried Yet

Lauren Caruso
by
Over the past five or so years, it seems like dozens of “highly curated” concept stores have popped up—usually online, and usually overpriced. And while it’s easy to feel Kinfolk-era fatigue, there are a few indie retailers that rise above the fray. Kindred Black is one of them.

Sure, the luxury retail studio sells things like $125 midcentury magazine racks and velour underwear you didn’t know you needed, but nestled under the fitting “apothecary” vertical are sustainable, organic, and often affordable beauty brands you owe it to yourself to get acquainted with: Vancouver-based Vitruvi uses high-grade essential oils to create aromatherapy; Odacite’s Valerie Grandury created her eco-luxury skin-care brand after a breast cancer diagnosis; Oakland’s Earth Tu Face was created by two herbalists—you get the gist.

Right now, Kindred Black sells mostly skin- and hair-care products as well as fragrances and the occasional lip tint, but here’s to hoping the retailer expands its cosmetics section soon. Ahead, 30 picks you’ll want to scoop up STAT—starting at $12.

Vitruvi Do Aromatherapy Oil, $38; at Kindred Black

 

Kindred Black Creosote Salve, $12; at Kindred Black

Earth Tu Face Botanical Perfume, $78; at Kindred Black

 

Soul Sunday Light Dusting Hair and Body Powder, $15; at Kindred Black

F. Miller Body Oil, $64; at Kindred Black 

Conscious Coconut Organic Coconut Oil Tube, $15; at Kindred Black

 

Soul Sunday The Pits Natural Deodorant, $16; at Kindred Black

Kiyoko Lip Balm, $14; at Kindred Black

Yoke Ayurveda Flow Balancing Perfume Oil, $46; at Kindred Black

 

Matarrania Organic Rose Toner, $30; at Kindred Black

Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil, $72; at Kindred Black

 

Fat and the Moon Dry Shampoo, $14; at Kindred Black

Wildcare Golden Hour Glowing Body Oil, $26; at Kindred Black

 

Sake Kasu Facial Soap, $15; at Kindred Black

 

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185; at Kindred Black

 

Odacite Camelina + Chamomile Sensitive Skin Serum, $39; at Kindred Black

Flora Tea Tree Apple Cider Vinegar Toner, $30; at Kindred Black

Grancia Organics Neroli Facial Polish, $22; at Kindred Black

 

Earth Tu Face Geranium and Vetiver Skin Stick, $24; at Kindred Black

 

Province Apothecary Heal Eczema Kit, $34; at Kindred Black

 

Na Nin Cannabis & Opium Den Candle, $16; at Kindred Black

Bottega Organize Peppermint and Chili Pepper Body Contour Formula, $125; at Kindred Black

Province Apothecary Sex Oil, $19; at Kindred Black

 

Willow Mayor Ipanema Nourishing Eye Balm, $38; at Kindred Black

 

Organic Rose Oil, $245; at Kindred Black

 

Kumari Luxury Hair Oil, $38; at Kindred Black

H is for Love Bara Balm Facial Emollient, $70; at Kindred Black

 

Plant Makeup Dark Rose Cheek and Lip Paint, $14; at Kindred Black

 

Guy Morgan Pink Himalayan Bathing Salts, $32; at Kindred Black

 

Widu Bubinga Wood Bristle Brush, $90; at Kindred Black

 

