30 Amazing New Beauty Products You Haven’t Tried Yet

Over the past five or so years, it seems like dozens of “highly curated” concept stores have popped up—usually online, and usually overpriced. And while it’s easy to feel Kinfolk-era fatigue, there are a few indie retailers that rise above the fray. Kindred Black is one of them.

Sure, the luxury retail studio sells things like $125 midcentury magazine racks and velour underwear you didn’t know you needed, but nestled under the fitting “apothecary” vertical are sustainable, organic, and often affordable beauty brands you owe it to yourself to get acquainted with: Vancouver-based Vitruvi uses high-grade essential oils to create aromatherapy; Odacite’s Valerie Grandury created her eco-luxury skin-care brand after a breast cancer diagnosis; Oakland’s Earth Tu Face was created by two herbalists—you get the gist.

Right now, Kindred Black sells mostly skin- and hair-care products as well as fragrances and the occasional lip tint, but here’s to hoping the retailer expands its cosmetics section soon. Ahead, 30 picks you’ll want to scoop up STAT—starting at $12.