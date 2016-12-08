The Best Instagram Beauty Photos of 2016

We’re still in denial over the fact that 2016 is ending in three weeks (it’s OK—just breathe; we’ll get through this together), and that 2017 is about to hit us in the face with a whole set of new surprises, like what’s going to happen to Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, what color Kylie Jenner will dye her hair for the billionth time, and whether or not the country will devolve into a dumpster fire under the new president’s reign. (It’s like a reality show, but scarier!)
But rather than focus on the unknown, let’s reflect on this past year by looking through our favorite Instagrammed beauty moments of 2016, like Bella Hadid’s towel shot for photographer Patrick Demarchelier, Lucy Hale’s 70’s haircut, and Nina Dobrev’s silver braids. Click through to see our favorite looks, reminisce for a hot second, and then brace yourself for 2017. It’s coming.
Bella Hadid's Towel Series
Photo:
instagram / @mariotestino
Selena Gomez and The Iced Coffee
Photo:
instagram / @hungvanngo
Jessica Alba's Blue Smokey Cat-Eye
Photo:
instagram / @jessicaalba
Kim Kardashian's Blonde-Hair Debut
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Lucy Hale's Shaggy Bangs Haircut
Photo:
instagram / @lucyhale
Shay Mitchell's On-Trend Eyes, Lips, and Brows
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Kendall Jenner as Kylie Jenner
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Bella Thorne's No-Makeup Makeup
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Kylie Jenner's Blonde-Hair Change
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Ariel Winter's Makeup-Free Selfie
Photo:
instagram / @arielwinter
Bella Hadid's Pink-Hair Reveal
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Rihanna's Locs
Photo:
instagram / @badgalriri
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Slaying
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Sleek, Blunt Bob
Photo:
instagram / @jenatkinhair
Nina Dobrev's Blinged-Out Braids
Photo:
instagram / @riawna
Kendall Jenner's Natural-Faced Cheek Shot
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Vanessa Hudgens' Waist-Length Curls
Photo:
instagram / @vanessahudgens
Kylie Jenner's Rose-Gold Hair Swap
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Ashley Graham's Cropped Lob
Photo:
instagram / @ashleygraham
Kate Bosworth's Port-Wine Lips
Photo:
instagram / @hungvanngo
Zendaya's Perfect, Poreless Face
Photo:
instagram / @zendaya