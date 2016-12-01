The Best Beauty Inspiration to Copy All December Long

Now that the days are shorter and we’re all waking up before the sun’s even bothered to rise, there isn’t exactly a huge impetus to switch up your hair or makeup looks. Sure, no-makeup makeup is always an option for the dozenth time, and I guess you could throw your hair back into a whatever bun again, but with the myriad holiday parties, social engagements, and work commitments you’ve got going on this month—not to mention all the travel—you’re going to need some beauty inspiration.

We found 31 looks—yep, that’s conveniently one for every day of December—including a dual-toned smokey eye, a bobby pin hack that’ll make you polished in seconds, and a a reverse cat-eye, all to inspire you to get creative with your hair and makeup every day this month. All the amazing looks ahead.