The Best Beauty Looks at the 2015 Grammy Awards

If there’s one thing that the Grammys will give you (besides amazing performances), it’s killer, unexpected makeup looks and memorable hairstyles. Because let’s be real—anytime you gather celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Madonna on the red carpet, you’re bound to be see some beauty dares.
Katy Perry and Kelly Osbourne showed us what lavender hair is all about, and Gwen Stefani proved that you can never go wrong with glowy skin and a signature cat-eye.
Click through to see some of the best hair and makeup looks from the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
More From Beauty High:
Rita Ora Debuts Lust-Worthy New Pixie Cut
Kim Kardashian Finally Cut Her Hair
Kat Graham on Game-Changing Beauty, The Grammys, and More
Kelly Osbourne pulled her lavender locks (diggin' the pastel hair, BTW) into a voluminous ponytail and went for a bright pink lipstick hue. If you own her MAC lipstick in Yum Yum, you can TOTALLY recreate this look at home.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Ariana Grande sported her signature, a super high and sleek ponytail, with winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. When it works, it works.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet in a breathtakingly gorgeous updo, subtle rosy cheeks, and fluttery lashes that we couldn't be more envious of. This has got to be one of her best looks to date. Everything worked.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Taylor Swift debuted a smokey eye created with turquoise blue hues that perfectly matched her high-low gown. Keeping up with the lob trend, Tay wore her hair and side-swept bangs straight, allowing her makeup to really steal the show.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Katy Perry has dyed her hair more times than we can count, but she chose a pretty pastel purple hue for the Grammys. She styled her new hair color with edgy, tousled waves, while opting for a lavender smokey eye, metallic lipstick, and bold black eyeliner for her makeup.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Chrissy Teigen is always a show-stopper, but her beach waves and perfectly highlighted cheekbones had us talking for hours. Clearly the perfect way to offset a skin-tight white dress is with a fab glow.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty
Beyonce flawlessly took the Grammy Awards wearing her super long tresses styled in undone, beachy waves, shimmery, natural-hued eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Miley Cyrus slicked back her edgy pixie for the Grammys and paired the 'do with minimal makeup and pink lipstick.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Jennifer Hudson knows how to rock a killer lip, and this purple looks great on her. But that fabulous pixie cut was what won us over.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty
When talking about pixie cuts though, Rita Ora is causing us to want to pick up the scissors. This edgy new 'do would make anyone want to go for the chop – and her metallic shadow that offsets her silver sequined gown is to die for.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty
Zendaya is certainly making a name for herself as not just "any" Disney star. We're not quite convinced this was an actual haircut or just a wig, but it doesn't matter – the look suits her. Paired with a gorgeous deep lip and mega-lashes, we're all in.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty