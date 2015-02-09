The Best Beauty Looks at the 2015 Grammy Awards

If there’s one thing that the Grammys will give you (besides amazing performances), it’s killer, unexpected makeup looks and memorable hairstyles. Because let’s be real—anytime you gather celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Madonna on the red carpet, you’re bound to be see some beauty dares.

Katy Perry and Kelly Osbourne showed us what lavender hair is all about, and Gwen Stefani proved that you can never go wrong with glowy skin and a signature cat-eye.

Click through to see some of the best hair and makeup looks from the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

More From Beauty High:

Rita Ora Debuts Lust-Worthy New Pixie Cut

Kim Kardashian Finally Cut Her Hair

Kat Graham on Game-Changing Beauty, The Grammys, and More