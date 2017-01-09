2017 Golden Globes: The Best Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet

StyleCaster
Tonight marks the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which means you get to sit back and judge watch in your favorite pair of sweatpants. And for all the fanfare that should come along with the first major awards show of the season, the beauty looks aren’t always as unexpected as we’d hope. Still, while this year’s red carpet may not have shocked us, it did leave us with some solid beauty inspiration.

Case in point: Olivia Culpo‘s insanely beautiful braided chignon, Priyanka Chopra‘s deep berry lip, and Janelle Monae‘s, well, everything. Ahead, the best beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Hair by Mark Townsend for Dove.

Makeup by Melissa Hernandez for Giorgio Armani Beauty

 

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins

Hair by Gregory Russell for John Frieda

Makeup by Fiona Stiles for Lancôme

Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Hair by Castillo for Pantene 

Makeup by Stephanie Brooke Barnes for Laura Mercier

Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

Hair by Adir Abergel for Virtue Labs

Makeup by Kara Yoshimoto Bua for Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Hair by Justine Marjan for Ghd Hair

Makeup by Sir John for L’Oréal Paris 

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Hair by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew for Neutrogena

Makeup by Carola Gonzalez for Neutrogena

Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Hair by Chris McMillan

Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

Hair by Araxi Lindsey

Makeup by Jamie Greenberg for L’Oréal Paris

 

Photo: Getty Images
Riley Keough
Riley Keough

Hair by Jen Atkin

Makeup by Beau Nelson for Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae

Hair by Nikki Nelms

Makeup by Jessica P. Smalls for CoverGirl

Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell

Hair by Davy Newkirk for Neutrogena

Makeup by Simone A. Siegl for Neutrogena

 

Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

Hair by Blake Erik

Makeup by Gianpaolo Ceciliato

Photo: Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Photo: Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

Hair by Vernon François

Makeup by Mélanie Inglessis for Chanel

 

Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Hair by Mara Roszak for L’Oréal Paris and Ghd

Makeup by Rachel Goodwin for Nars

Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore

Hair by Ashley Streicher 

Makeup by Jenn Streicher for Laura Mercier and Caudalie

Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer

Hair by David Stanwell for Oribe

Makeup by Valerie Noble

Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Hair by Jen Atkin

Makeup by Mary Phillips for La Mer and Becca

Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

Hair by Peter Butler for Leonor Greyl

Makeup by Toby Fleischman

Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones

Hair by Cervando Maldonado for Matrix

Makeup by Katey Denno

Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

Hair by Adir Abergel for Virtue Labs

Makeup by Molly R. Stern

Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner

Hair by Christian Wood for Wella

Makeup by Georgie Eisdell

Photo: Getty Images

