2017 Golden Globes: The Best Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet

Tonight marks the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which means you get to sit back and judge watch in your favorite pair of sweatpants. And for all the fanfare that should come along with the first major awards show of the season, the beauty looks aren’t always as unexpected as we’d hope. Still, while this year’s red carpet may not have shocked us, it did leave us with some solid beauty inspiration.

Case in point: Olivia Culpo‘s insanely beautiful braided chignon, Priyanka Chopra‘s deep berry lip, and Janelle Monae‘s, well, everything. Ahead, the best beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.