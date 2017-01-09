2017 Golden Globes: The Best Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet

Tonight marks the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which means you get to sit back and
judge watch in your favorite pair of sweatpants. And for all the fanfare that should come along with the first major awards show of the season, the beauty looks aren’t always as unexpected as we’d hope. Still, while this year’s red carpet may not have shocked us, it did leave us with some solid beauty inspiration.
Case in point: Olivia Culpo‘s insanely beautiful braided chignon, Priyanka Chopra‘s deep berry lip, and Janelle Monae‘s, well, everything. Ahead, the best beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
Lily Collins
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Images
Riley Keough
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Getty Images