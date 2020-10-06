Dreading the Holiday Shopping Season? Amazon’s New Gift Guides Are Here to Help

Scroll To See More Images

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be intimidating. Even the most imaginative gift-giver needs a little inspo sometimes. That’s why Amazon launched an entire gift guides section to give you plenty of ideas for presents. Besides, who doesn’t love curated lists? Amazon’s got eight of them to take the guesswork out of gift-giving this year. No matter if you’re shopping for your parents, your siblings, your BFF, your SO, your job’s white elephant gift exchange or stocking stuffers, there’s a section on Amazon’s site chock full of gift ideas for every giftee and budget.

Best of all, Amazon’s featuring all of your favorite brands, internet-famous products that went viral this year, and plenty of other thoughtful presents that you probably wouldn’t have thought of by yourself. To make sure you can truly take advantage of Amazon’s tailor-made sections, you should definitely sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You’ll get a free 30-day trial, right before Prime Day—Amazon’s biggest day of deals— on October 13-14. There are even some early Prime Day deals that are live now. Plus, you’ll receive free two-day shipping on select items. Basically, it’s the perfect time to shop for the holidays.

While Amazon’s gift guide sections span across a variety of different categories, from fashion to tech, we’ve sifted through the beauty section, to find the most standout products to shop this season, and rounded up our favorite skincare, makeup and hair care deals to score below—for yourself or the beauty lover on your list.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

Stock up on this popular and nourishing skin gel before winter begins.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Try out this fan-favorite hair styler for yourself.

HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS

This Gaga-licious gift set comes with a Haus Labs bag, liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss. You can choose from 13 different sets.

Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit

With this set, you get a microdermabrasion applicator and 12 rejuvenation single-use puffs.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Baby Butter Tropical Getaway Collection

Glow with this hypoallergenic makeup set. It comes with a Murumuru Butter Mini-Bronzer, Mini-Blush in Natural Glow, Mini-highlighter in Pearl, Eyeshadow Duo in Barefoot In Brazil and Sun Down, Lip Cream SPF 15 and Paradise Eau de Toilette.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner

Get that shiny and luscious hair you’ve been lusting after with this pick from Amazon’s professional beauty section.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Cleanse your skin of pollutants, dirt and oil with this natural-ingredient packed balm. This premium beauty pick is also packed with anti-aging ingredients.

Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Roller

This fan-favorite roller is designed to uplift your skin with its 24 massaging stones.

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit

Does your skin need a quick treatment? This set, which includes the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip Cleanser, is designed to unclog your pores and give you brighter skin.

OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection

Get in the holiday spirit with OPI’s most recent collection, which contains many fun and new shades.