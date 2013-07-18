Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and More Stun at the ESPYS

The ESPYS, ESPN’s annual awards to recognize athletic achievements, were last night, and essentially just an excuse for the world’s best bodies to dress up. And we’re not complaining: athletes, athletes’ no-less-toned significant others, models and actresses pairing their physical excellence with fabulous hair and makeup, without other awards shows’ concern for topping themselves–it’s like “Dancing with the Stars,” but real.

But because our self-esteem hadn’t taken enough of a hit already, we combed the awards-goers for the best beauty looks, from Lolo Jones’ huge bun (normal size relative to her upper body) to Gabby Douglas’s Catwoman-esque hair and makeup. Selena Gomez was there too and we don’t know why, but we give credit where credit is due.

