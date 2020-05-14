The Best Beauty Bars for Head-to-Toe, Sustainable Cleansing

One day I looked in my shower and realized that there were five half-used shampoo bottles next to three almost-empty conditioners, one lonely scalp scrub and a very large bottle of body wash. Considering the fact that I live alone, you can imagine why I had a…moment. It’s an unnecessary amount of products for one person who isn’t afraid to admit that she sometimes forgets to recycle too. Consider my transition to a routine composed of the best beauty bars long overdue.

Sustainability is a much-needed focus in the beauty industry. We unknowingly waste a lot and sometimes invest in ingredients that are potentially harmful to the environment or packaging that ends up in a landfill instead of being properly discarded. As consumers, a lot of things are out of our control, but one thing we can at least try is downsizing our dependence on plastic. Not only are beauty bars affordable and space-saving; more often than not, one bar is the equivalent of multiple bottles of any given product.

It may be an acquired taste, but take it from someone who has already transitioned to a face and body bar—it’s worth the patience and investment. Ahead, some of the best beauty bars for head-to-cleansing, all made with ingredients you already love. True sustainability ends with a 360 approach—from how products are made to how they are discarded—but this is a good start.

Drunk Elephant Pekee Bar

This gentle, multitasking bar is a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer in one formulated with blueberry extract, marula oil, and honey. Yum!

Gallinee Prebiotic Cleansing Bar

This affordable French face and body cleanser is the newest addition to my routine; a soap-free bar formulated to respect your skin’s natural pH levels.

Soapbox Argan Oil Shampoo Bar

A sulfate-free and soap-free shampoo for a soft-to-the-touch feel instead of the sticky consistency often left behind by liquid formulas.

The Right to Shower Aloe & Dewy Moss ‘Hope’ Head to Toe Cleanser

A charitable (purchases go toward bringing mobile showers to the homeless) head-to-toe soap housed in a recycled carton paper.

Dove Beauty Bar (3-Pack)

A true-blue drugstore classic that shoppers continue to rave about for everyday cleansing.

Meow Meow Tweet Tangerine Basil Body Soap

This body bar is loaded with gentle poppy seeds for stimulate circulation. (Also, how cute is the paper box?!)

Meliora Unscented Bath and Body Castille Soap

An unscented, all-natural cleanser free of preservatives, dyes, palm oil, and of course, plastic.

Ethique Sweet and Spicy Bar Shampoo

One of the world’s first zero-waste brands also carries one of the best-reviewed bar shampoo ranges, including this option for volume.

Method ‘Energy Boost’ Experiential Bar Soap (4-Pack)

50% of the packaging for this naturally-derived soap bar is recycled paper.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar

I already swear by this brand’s Moisturizing Cream, so investing in a face and body, derm-approved bar is a no-brainer.

Herbivore Natural Pink Clay Cleansing Soap Bar

A handcrafted French clay bar for drawing impurities out of the skin without leaving it high and dry.

by Humankind Conditioner Bar

Expect absolutely no packaging (except an optional and reusable soap dish) if you invest in this gentle, nourishing hair treatment.

Lush Sleepy Bubble Bar

A “happy little cloud” to crumble under running water when you want the calming and soothing effects of lavender and tonka at the end of a long day.

Package-Free Shave Soap Bar

This avocado-rich and essential oil-infused bar promises a smooth and knick-free shave.

Zero Waste Store Tea Tree Charcoal Face & Body Soap

Activated charcoal and cocoa butter combine for a clarifying, yet nourishing head-to-toe cleanse.

Schmidt’s Rose + Vanilla Natural Bar Soap

A certified vegan and cruelty-free face and body cleanser that provides gentle exfoliation, thanks to vanilla bean in the formula.

Love Beauty And Planet Volume and Bounty 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner Bar

A color-safe, coconut oil-based shampoo and conditioner that will cut down a long wash day routine.

Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Pure Castile Bar Soap

This fragrance-free option was made with sensitive skin types and children in mind.

