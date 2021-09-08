This Epic Beauty Advent Calendar Has Sold Out 6 Years Running, But You Can Pre-Order This Year’s RN

Now that we’re officially into September, we’re comfortable shouting from the rooftop that it’s fall, y’all. This also means that it’s basically the holiday season. What? You can’t tell us that you don’t think this way, either. Given that our countdown to Christmas has already begun—there are 109 days until Dec. 25, in case you’re wondering—we did what we could to track down the absolute best advent calendar around.

Beauty fanatics and skincare obsessives get excited, because the LookFantastic calendar is everything you need and more to bring in the holiday with as much cheer as possible. It includes 25 days’ worth of hair, skin, and makeup favorites for you to discover and enjoy. This massive bundle is worth well over $500, but you can shop it for $115 and save hundreds.

Surprising to nobody, this offering is a hit among holiday shoppers. For the past six consecutive years, it’s sold out on the spot. In fact, last year it was such a hot commodity that it sold out during pre-sale, according to the brand. This year, they added more inventory given all the success, but yeah, you’ll want to add one to your cart ASAP.

Though the majority of products included are meant to be kept secret, there are a few favorites the brand previewed to entice. Among them: the NARS blush that practically every celeb has worn on the red carpet, Kate Somerville’s moisturizing cleanser that promises to clean and hydrate your skin all at once, and Shiseido’s redness-reducing facial concentrate.

A beauty advent calendar is a pocket-friendly hack for testing out dozens of products to determine which ones you’ll love. Think about it. With this calendar alone, you get 25 items from all sorts of brands, some of which could become your new go-tos. It’s genius.

If history repeats itself (which it always does), then this cal will sell out sooner than later. Pre-order it today before the Oct. 1 launch.