The Best Sea Salt Sprays For Beach Hair This Summer

Summer’s finally here and it’s time to throw on that bathing suit and soak up some fun in the sun. At the end of the day, we love basking in the glow of a great day in fresh air, slightly sunkissed skin (courtesy of lots of SPF) and, if we’re lucky, perfect beach waves – so you may need the best sea salt sprays to get the look.
The best part about beach waves is that you don’t have to be anywhere near the beach (or the sun, for that matter) to get them. We’ve rounded up our favorite surf sprays to help you get the look whether you’re landlocked or sitting on the sand. Take a look through our picks for best beach sprays and get inspired to rock your own summer take on the look. Surf’s up!
Every sea salt spray you could possibly need for perfect beach waves this summer.
From the masters of the perfect blowout comes a shine pomade that can give you the best bedhead, beachy waves of your life when tousled around. It also prevents frizz and gives you mirror quality shine.
(Drybar The Chaser Shine Pomade, $28, sephora.com)
We love the triple threat of perfect waves, great texture and incredible bounce that comes along with this sea salt-infused spray. Perfect beach waves with body and movement? Sign us up.
(Phillip B Maui Wowie Beach Mist, $22, hsn.com)
Another blowout bar product that can give you seriously textured hair with softness and movement. We love the combination of Dead Sea salt and milk proteins to give the appearance of beach-tousled hair while protecting the strands themselves.
(Blow Pro Beach Blow Texturizing Mist, $21, ulta.com)
If you're looking for a true beach texture with accompanying matte finish (rarely do real beach waves have professional-quality shine), then this is the perfect spray for you. It uses natural sea salt and sea kelp for a great tousled look, seaside or shore.
(Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $5.99, drugstore.com)
We love the moisture balancing awapuhi in this awesome surf spray that can take even the straightest hair to beach combing waves in no time at all. It's perfect if you have dry hair and want to try the look.
(Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray, $23.99, drugstore.com)
We love spraying this salt-infused beach spray on wet hair and sleeping in braids. When you wake up - voila! - it looks like you just woke up from a nap on the beach!
(Got 2b Beach Trippin' Salt Infusion Waving Spray, $5.99, drugstore.com)
This brand is based on the nutrients of marine botanicals, so leave it to them to come up with one of the best beach sprays ever. Spray it on wet or dry hair and tousle for perfect waves and gorgeous texture.
(Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $28, sephora.com)
With a mixture of coconut oil and sea kelp to lock in moisture, this hydrating spray can either create waves on straight hair or lock in curls. No harsh chemicals, no rough texture - just pure, beachy goodness.
(Renpure Tropicals Australian Wind and Water Beach Spray, $5.99, drugstore.com)
This lightweight spray not only gives you perfect beach waves, but it helps lock in moisture and protects color? We live for this.
(Alterna Bamboo Beach Summer Ocean Waves, $20, beautybar.com)
We're crazy about the "cool girl looks" created at Charlotte Ronson's fashion shows, so we're pretty fired up about this awesome beach hair spray from her capsule collection for Sephora. Perfect for the model off duty looks for which she's known.
(Charlotte Ronson A Perfect Mess Beach Hair, $20, sephora.com)