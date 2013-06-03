The Best Sea Salt Sprays For Beach Hair This Summer

Summer’s finally here and it’s time to throw on that bathing suit and soak up some fun in the sun. At the end of the day, we love basking in the glow of a great day in fresh air, slightly sunkissed skin (courtesy of lots of SPF) and, if we’re lucky, perfect beach waves – so you may need the best sea salt sprays to get the look.

The best part about beach waves is that you don’t have to be anywhere near the beach (or the sun, for that matter) to get them. We’ve rounded up our favorite surf sprays to help you get the look whether you’re landlocked or sitting on the sand. Take a look through our picks for best beach sprays and get inspired to rock your own summer take on the look. Surf’s up!

More Summer Hair From Beauty High:

5 Easy Tricks For Getting the Perfect Beach Wave

How to Prep Your Hair For Summer

10 Summer Beauty Tips From Victoria’s Secret Angels