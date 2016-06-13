The 9 Best Ways to Get Beachy Hair Now, Because It Isn’t Summer Just Yet

The actual shift of the summer solstice is neither here nor there, because life doesn’t wait until June 22 to start behaving like the season is well underway. Once you’ve got your SPF 50 on, your vacation booked, your three new under-$50 swimsuits in the mail (one must always take full advantage of a good deal), and a strong defense against the ill effects of day-drinking at the ready, the only thing left to do is your hair. As in, make it look like floating around in the surf all day is your reality rather than a thing you saw a model do in a magazine and have been trying to attain ever since.

If you could only get beachy waves by going to the beach, we’d all be sentenced to an existence of flat hair and frizz, and that would be very sad. That’s exactly why wave-enhancing beach hair products exist: to create the illusion that you spend most of your time on a shore in the south of France, even if you spend almost all your time trying to pick the subway car with the best ratio of number of people to quality of air conditioning.

Rest assured: The newest generation of the best beach hair products won’t leave hair sticky or crunchy—in fact, these nine top-notch formulas will leave you with surprisingly realistic, totally natural-looking texture, as if #beachlife were indeed your life, and lend you an air of legitimacy you just can’t find in a spray tan booth. Who needs the beach? (JK.)