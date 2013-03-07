The Ultimate Guide to BB Creams: Part 2

We heard you! You loved our first big BB cream guide, but wished we’d included more options. Now we’re bringing you an all-new lineup of beautifying balms, each one tested and approved by our editors. Read on for our latest faves (and if you’re new to BB creams, don’t miss our 101 intro right here).

Best For Skin of Color

Iman Skin Tone Evener BB Créme ($20, drugstore.com); in Sand Light, Sand Medium, Clay Medium, Clay Medium-Deep, Earth Medium, Earth Deep (pictured)

Not only does this line features the deepest BB shade we’ve seen, its color range accounts for different undertones, from cool to olive to golden.

Best For Mature Skin

L’Oréal Paris Youth Code BB Cream Illuminator ($16.99, lorealparisusa.com); in Light or Medium (pictured)

This balm’s creamy consistency is moisturizing enough for mature skin, which tends to be dryer. Good coverage smooths over imperfections, while a luminous finish helps blur fine lines.

Most Complete Coverage

Flower Beauty Balm BB Cream ($12.98, walmart.com); in four shades

The original BB creams from Europe and Asia had a thicker texture than many of the souped up tinted moisturizers on the market today. This balm from Drew Barrymore’s new makeup line stays true to form with a highly-pigmented formula that leaves no blemish bared.

Most Likely To Replace Your Makeup Primer

Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm ($34, urbandecay.com); one shade

Though this balm doesn’t offer much coverage, its silky, oil-free texture creates a smooth canvas for makeup, and its warm tint helps breathe life into pale skin. Wear it over your moisturizer and under your foundation. Bonus: We loved its fresh, herbal scent!

Best For A Dewy Finish

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream ($39, smashbox.com); in Fair (pictured), Light, Light-Medium, Medium and Dark

Hate chalky complexion products? You’ll adore this BB, which gives skin a healthy sheen with zero stickiness. The sophisticated finish manages to be luminous without looking shimmery.

Best For Skincare Minimalists

Olay Fresh Effects BB Cream ($14.99, fresheffects.com); in Fair to Light (pictured) and Light to Medium

If you’re blessed with great skin (lucky you!), there’s no reason to cover it up or layer on multiple products. This ultra-lightweight tinted moisturizer with SPF lets your skin’s natural glow shine through in one easy step.

Best For Oily Skin

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer ($34, sephora.com); in Fair, Light, Medium and Tan (pictured)

With its silky silicone base and light mousse-like texture, this oil-free, long-wearing BB has more in common with makeup primers than it does with greasy lotions. And its smooth finish won’t leave your complexion shiny.

Best Crowd Pleasers (Tie)

CoverGirl CG Smoothers BB Cream ($6.99, covergirl.com); in Fair To Light, Light to Medium and Medium to Dark (pictured)

Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream ($10.99, revlon.com); in Light, Ligh/Medium and Medium

Feeling like a BB cream Goldilocks? With their smooth texture, semi-sheer coverage, and finish that’s neither too dewy nor too dry, these drugstore balms are just right. And at these prices, neither one is a major investment.

Glowiest Finish

Stila Stay All Day 10-In-One HD Illuminating Beauty Balm ($38, sephora.com); one shade

If you’ve ever mixed luminizer with your moisturizer to give you skin a glow, this sheer, shimmery balm will save you a step. It’s an instant wake-up for tired complexions.

Best Texture

Shiseido Perfect Hydrating BB Cream ($33, shiseido.com); in Medium (pictured) and Dark

Not a fan of greasy, sticky skincare? Us either. That’s why we loved the sophisticated finish of this BB best.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin

Aveeno Clear Complexion BB Cream ($16.99, drugstore.com); one shade

This balm provides coverage for problem skin with light-reflecting minerals that brighten the complexion, and its oil-free formula won’t clog pores. Plus, its neutral tint is neither orange nor chalky, making it a good match for fairer skin tones.

