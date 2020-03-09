The Best BB Creams For Oily Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re an oily skin girl like me, shine has probably become one of your worst enemies. Unfortunately, wearing a heavy, oil-controlling foundation with a flat-matte finish can feel uncomfortable and cakey—especially if you know you’ll be sweating more than average. While BB creams are traditionally associated with having more hydrating formulas and glowier finishes, if you’re looking to get the fuss-free and fast application, along with a slew of skincare-enhanced benefits, you’ll love these mattifying complexion multi-taskers that will stay put all day long.

When our skin’s oil production reaches its peak high, pores become open up more, which can lead to exacerbated skin congestion, increased texture, and blackheads. Opting for an oil-controlling and non-comedogenic formula is essential if you’re prone to looking like an oil slick by mid-morning.

These sweat-proof and oil-absorbing formulas are not only great because of the addition of skincare ingredients (including SPF), but they’re also great options for those who prefer a higher-coverage foundation look, but don’t exactly love the often heavy feeling or cakey looking result that comes with them. Here are some of our favorite affordable options for oily skin.

1. Garnier SkinActive 5-in-1 BB Cream

This affordable BB cream has definitely earned my personal seal of approval. I’ve actually used this product for years, and I prefer it over any of the other drugstore and high-end BB creams I’ve tried thus far — and I’ve tried a lot. It keeps oil at bay all day long, and the coverage is pretty solid — it can totally be built up to full.

2. Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream

This is another one of my favorite affordable BB creams for oily and breakout-prone skin. While it’s marketed as a BB cream, it’s level of coverage rivals full coverage foundations without feeling heavy or looking cakey. It also has incredible staying power. I rarely have to blot with powder or touch up excess oil when I wear this product.

3. Physician's Formula Organic Wear CC Cream

This affordable CC cream has buildable coverage that offers a more satin-natural finish (as opposed to matte) without looking greasy, oily or clogging your pores. The one downside to this product is its limited shade range. However, thanks to its sheer coverage, the color is slightly adjustable, so it is able to match a broader range of shades and undertones.