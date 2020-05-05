StyleCaster
15 Glowy BB Creams for Switching Up Your WFH Coverage

15 Glowy BB Creams for Switching Up Your WFH Coverage

15 Glowy BB Creams for Switching Up Your WFH Coverage
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Minimal coverage with a maximum glow; that’s the best BB cream in a nutshell. Not quite a moisturizer and not quite a foundation, the coverage of choice for minimalists is a hybrid coverage option that often checks all the boxes. It evens out and brightens the skin tone, nourishes with skin-loving ingredients, and usually has sun protection built in.

BB cream is also the easiest coverage option to apply. Whereas a liquid or powder foundation may require a brush or sponge (or low maintenance technique with clean hands), BB formulas can almost always be applied like your standard moisturizer and don’t require any contouring tricks or precise placement to activate the glow. Simply apply, blend, and carry on with your day.

If a WFH routine has you contemplating a pared-down routine or you simply want to give your skin a break without sacrificing coverage altogether, here are some of the best BB cream options that will adjust to your skin tone and have it camera-ready in seconds.

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30

This BB cream was the key to my no-makeup makeup look and yes, I’m still obsessed with it.

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30 $35
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Skin Perfector SPF 30

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Skin Perfector SPF 30

A hydrating, SPF-infused cream that boasts eight different skin benefits for a healthy glow that starts under the surface.

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Skin… $8.99
Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream

A multitasking tinted cream that works with all skin types.

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream $42
L'Oréal Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream

L'Oréal Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream

Encapsulated pigments combined with antioxidants give the brand’s first BB cream formula lasting power.

L'Oréal Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream $7.96
COVERGIRL Clean Matte BB Cream

COVERGIRL Clean Matte BB Cream

A cruelty-free blemish hider with a matte finish to disguise oily skin.

COVERGIRL Clean Matte BB Cream $6.94
Garnier SkinActive BB Cream Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

Garnier SkinActive BB Cream Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

A gentle tinted moisturizer with sun protection and other preventative ingredients for targeting aging spots.

Garnier SkinActive BB Cream Anti-Aging… $10.89
Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream

A brightening BB cream that offers a satisfying amount of full coverage for people with dark spots.

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream $9.90
Burt’s Bees BB Cream SPF 15

This sun protectant is “somewhere between a lightweight foundation and a super-hydrating lotion.”

Burt's Bees BB Cream SPF 15 $9.84
Rimmel London BB Cream

Rimmel London BB Cream

A must-try for oily skin types who need something with a matte finish and sun protection.

Rimmel London BB Cream $6.47
Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream

Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream

A sheer tinted moisturizer with skin benefits that instantly adjusts to your skin tone for light, even coverage.

Pacifica Alight Multi-Mineral BB Cream $13.59
Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45

A cult-favorite BB cream renowned for its versatile anti-aging formula that satisfies every skin type.

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45 $39
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel

This 8-hour oil-free hydrator looks gray when it first hits your skin before magically adjusting to your skin tone and evening it out.

Clinique Dramatically Different… $15
NYX BB Cream

NYX BB Cream

An oil-free beauty balm that delivers the illusion of smoother skin while also providing a slew of healthy benefits.

NYX BB Cream $13
Coola Rosilliance Mineral BB+ Cream Tinted Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Coola Rosilliance Mineral BB+ Cream Tinted Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Rose stem cells, fruit oil, and other natural extracts make this coverage option an actual skin treatment too.

Coola Rosilliance Mineral BB+ Cream… $52
jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream

jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream

A vegan, derm-tested, and allergy-tested BB cream recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as a top-notch SPF option.

jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage… $40
