15 Glowy BB Creams for Switching Up Your WFH Coverage

Minimal coverage with a maximum glow; that’s the best BB cream in a nutshell. Not quite a moisturizer and not quite a foundation, the coverage of choice for minimalists is a hybrid coverage option that often checks all the boxes. It evens out and brightens the skin tone, nourishes with skin-loving ingredients, and usually has sun protection built in.

BB cream is also the easiest coverage option to apply. Whereas a liquid or powder foundation may require a brush or sponge (or low maintenance technique with clean hands), BB formulas can almost always be applied like your standard moisturizer and don’t require any contouring tricks or precise placement to activate the glow. Simply apply, blend, and carry on with your day.

If a WFH routine has you contemplating a pared-down routine or you simply want to give your skin a break without sacrificing coverage altogether, here are some of the best BB cream options that will adjust to your skin tone and have it camera-ready in seconds.

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30

This BB cream was the key to my no-makeup makeup look and yes, I’m still obsessed with it.

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Skin Perfector SPF 30

A hydrating, SPF-infused cream that boasts eight different skin benefits for a healthy glow that starts under the surface.

Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream

A multitasking tinted cream that works with all skin types.

L’Oréal Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream

Encapsulated pigments combined with antioxidants give the brand’s first BB cream formula lasting power.

COVERGIRL Clean Matte BB Cream

A cruelty-free blemish hider with a matte finish to disguise oily skin.

Garnier SkinActive BB Cream Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

A gentle tinted moisturizer with sun protection and other preventative ingredients for targeting aging spots.

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream

A brightening BB cream that offers a satisfying amount of full coverage for people with dark spots.

